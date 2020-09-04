home Hashtags #GetYourArtUnderwater #GetYourArtUnderwater By Ron Mader Posted in Hashtags Posted on September 3, 2020September 3, 2020 Hashtags #GetYourArtUnderwater Embedded Tweets I will get the new hashtag rolling and let's see what happens. Feel free to join and let's make it big 😃🐠🦑I am Jacek, a wildlife illustrator, drawing all things related to water, fish and marine life.#GetYourArtUnderwater pic.twitter.com/E2zJcTwTYV— Jacek Matysiak 🦛 (@bighippoart) September 3, 2020 #GetYourArtUnderwater And I found out that painting stuff underwater is actually fun pic.twitter.com/LgmYVwupau— Júlia d'Oliveira (@tupandactylus) September 3, 2020 Ooh #GetYourArtUnderwater is a thing! And it's already #FossilFriday here. Aquatic invertebrate crew, show us your stuff! pic.twitter.com/O87cjGsWBG— franz, reluctant biped (@franzanth) September 3, 2020 Hi I’m Zeina, an artist from the Maldives, and I love drawing the animals of our seas ☺️ #GetYourArtUnderwater pic.twitter.com/HwChRzv4yE— Zeina Shareef (@zzzeinasart) September 3, 2020 Planeta Water Art Hashtags