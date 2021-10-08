home USA Giant Sequoia National Monument

Giant Sequoia National Monument

By Ron Mader   Posted in USA
Posted on

Photo: Ken Lund, Entering

Spotlight on Giant Sequoia National Monument

Key LInks
fs.usda.gov/detail/sequoia/home
Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan
@sequoiaforest

Background

The Giant Sequoia National Monument was designated by President William Jefferson Clinton in April 2000. The Monument now encompasses 328,315 acres. The giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum) is the world’s largest tree. It grows naturally only in a narrow 60-mile band of mixed conifer forest on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California. The Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan was completed in August 2012.

Embedded Tweets

Planeta

National Monument
Wild USA
California

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.