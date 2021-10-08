Photo: Ken Lund, Entering
Spotlight on Giant Sequoia National Monument
Background
The Giant Sequoia National Monument was designated by President William Jefferson Clinton in April 2000. The Monument now encompasses 328,315 acres. The giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum) is the world’s largest tree. It grows naturally only in a narrow 60-mile band of mixed conifer forest on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California. The Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan was completed in August 2012.
