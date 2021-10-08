Photo: Ken Lund, Entering

Spotlight on Giant Sequoia National Monument

Key LInks

fs.usda.gov/detail/sequoia/home

Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan

@sequoiaforest

Background

The Giant Sequoia National Monument was designated by President William Jefferson Clinton in April 2000. The Monument now encompasses 328,315 acres. The giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum) is the world’s largest tree. It grows naturally only in a narrow 60-mile band of mixed conifer forest on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California. The Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan was completed in August 2012.

Embedded Tweets

Giant Sequoia National Monument was proclaimed in 2000 to protect 33 sequoia groves comprising over half of the population of remaining giant sequoias in the world, however this luminous mountain area also has granite domes and deep gorges. https://t.co/6ZQlCOcZj7 pic.twitter.com/NIgQAzEjM9 — National Parks Photo (@treasured_lands) October 7, 2021

Planeta