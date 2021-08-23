Poster

City parks fans, here’s our spotlight on Gil (Guillermo) Penalosa, producer of some of our fave YouTube videos

YouTube: Gil (Guillermo) Penalosa – 8 80 Cities Founder and Chair. World Urban Parks Ambassador. Our Third Act, Founder/Advocate. President, Gil Penalosa & Associates. Gil is passionate about creating cities for all people. He has inspired and advised decision makers in more than 350 different cities around the world. His priority now is on the post-pandemic city, equitable and sustainable, where all people can live healthier and happier regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, ability, or socio-economic background. His focus is on the design and use of parks, streets, sidewalks as great public places, as well as sustainable mobility: walking, riding bicycles, taking public transit, and new uses of cars. Gil highlights the benefits to public health, the environment, mobility, economic development.

This 45-minute bi-weekly series will have the next session on August 24th, and the guest will be Enrique Penalosa, twice elected mayor of Bogota, Colombia. Title of presentation: Parks are ever more important. He led the construction of over 1100 parks, planted over 150,000 trees. Author book to be published 2021: City, Equality, Happiness. We hope you can attend and share the information with all people who you think might be interested. Register https://bit.ly/3fRexvT

In 90 minutes, still time to register, FREE webinar on magnificent Chapultepec Park as part of series A Walk in the Park with Gil. @880Cities @WUParks Today 11am EST https://t.co/u0QNdI6Eqn https://t.co/vIIinj6fIf pic.twitter.com/scmWCNFSPf — Penalosa_G (@Penalosa_G) August 10, 2021

