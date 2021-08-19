Gila, New Mexico

Photo: Gila, National Forest, Trail to Rain Creek
Wikipedia: Gila is a census-designated place in Grant County, New Mexico. It is 48 kilometers northwest of the county seat, Silver City. Its population was 314 as of the 2010 census. The community is located in the irrigated valley of the Gila River in the midst of hilly and mountainous semi-arid terrain.
Gila National Forest
The Gila NF is comprised of 3.3 million acres in southwestern NM, named after the river that flows from its mountains to its arid deserts. Established in 1905, it covers approximately 2,710,659 acres (10,969.65 km2) of public land, making it the sixth largest National Forest in the continental United States.
Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument
Tour of Gila
September 29 – October 3 New Mexico’s premier road cycling races
Ride the Gila
