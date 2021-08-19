Gila, New Mexico

Photo: Gila, National Forest, Trail to Rain Creek

Wikipedia: Gila is a census-designated place in Grant County, New Mexico. It is 48 kilometers northwest of the county seat, Silver City. Its population was 314 as of the 2010 census. The community is located in the irrigated valley of the Gila River in the midst of hilly and mountainous semi-arid terrain.

Gila National Forest

The Gila NF is comprised of 3.3 million acres in southwestern NM, named after the river that flows from its mountains to its arid deserts. Established in 1905, it covers approximately 2,710,659 acres (10,969.65 km2) of public land, making it the sixth largest National Forest in the continental United States.

Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument

The Gila Cliff Dwellings is one of the most remote national monuments in the country. The site is located on the edge of the Gila #Wilderness, the nation’s first designated wilderness area. It is surrounded by the #GilaNationalForest, which spans 2,710,659 acres.#NewMexico pic.twitter.com/C9R84dysUo — NewMexicoNomad (@505Nomad) April 24, 2021

Tour of Gila

September 29 – October 3 New Mexico’s premier road cycling races

Ride the Gila

Are you ready for the challenge? Become Gila Proven this year!



Due to the pandemic, the iconic Tour of the Gila was moved later in the year to September 29 – October 3, 2021.



Registration open. See you in beautiful Silver City, NM, in the fall! #GilaProven #Gila2021 pic.twitter.com/YeRh2DaOfu — Tour of the Gila (@TouroftheGila) July 30, 2021

Also in Arizona:

Gila Bend

Gila River Community

