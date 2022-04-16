home Food, USA Gilroy Garlic Festival

Gilroy Garlic Festival

Poster

Events of note: The Gilroy Garlic Festival takes place the last weekend in July in Gilroy, California.

Mission: The festival is established to provide benefits to local worthy charities and non-profit groups by promoting the community of Gilroy through a quality celebration of garlic.

History: The Gilroy Garlic Festival started in 1979 and is now known across the globe as summer’s ultimate food fair, with three full days of great garlicky food, live entertainment, and family fun.

Gilroy
cityofgilroy.org ‘a community with a spice for life’
2021 Headlines
Gilroy Garlic Festival Makes Comeback After 2 Difficult Years; Returns As Drive-Thru Event

2019 Headlines
Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California
Gilroy perspective: Festival embodied the love of our community. Until now.
Wikipedia
Gilroy Garlic Festival
Gilroy

California
Food, Health, and Cultivating Communities
Garlic
07 • July • Julio
2021 Calendar

