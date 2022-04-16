Poster

Events of note: The Gilroy Garlic Festival takes place the last weekend in July in Gilroy, California.

Mission: The festival is established to provide benefits to local worthy charities and non-profit groups by promoting the community of Gilroy through a quality celebration of garlic.

History: The Gilroy Garlic Festival started in 1979 and is now known across the globe as summer’s ultimate food fair, with three full days of great garlicky food, live entertainment, and family fun.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is established to provide benefits to local worthy charities and non-profit groups by promoting the community of Gilroy through a quality celebration of Garlic. We honor our charitable roots. pic.twitter.com/TJW06LaiNe — Garlic Festival (@GilroyGarlicFes) October 7, 2021

Gilroy Garlic Festival Makes Comeback After 2 Difficult Years; Returns As Drive-Thru Event

Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California

Gilroy perspective: Festival embodied the love of our community. Until now.

