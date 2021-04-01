Poster
Events of note: The Gilroy Garlic Festival takes place the last weekend in July in Gilroy, California.
2021 dates: July 23-25
Mission: The festival is established to provide benefits to local worthy charities and non-profit groups by promoting the community of Gilroy through a quality celebration of garlic.
History: The Gilroy Garlic Festival started in 1979 and is now known across the globe as summer’s ultimate food fair, with three full days of great garlicky food, live entertainment, and family fun.
2019 Headlines
Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California
Gilroy perspective: Festival embodied the love of our community. Until now.
https://twitter.com/GilroyPD/status/1155664763436724224
https://twitter.com/GilroyGarlicFes/status/1155878646705295361
