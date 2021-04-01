Poster

Events of note: The Gilroy Garlic Festival takes place the last weekend in July in Gilroy, California.

2021 dates: July 23-25

Mission: The festival is established to provide benefits to local worthy charities and non-profit groups by promoting the community of Gilroy through a quality celebration of garlic.

gilroygarlicfestival.com

@GilroyGarlicFes

History: The Gilroy Garlic Festival started in 1979 and is now known across the globe as summer’s ultimate food fair, with three full days of great garlicky food, live entertainment, and family fun.

2019 Headlines

Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California

Gilroy perspective: Festival embodied the love of our community. Until now.

https://twitter.com/GilroyPD/status/1155664763436724224

https://twitter.com/GilroyGarlicFes/status/1155878646705295361

cityofgilroy.org ‘a community with a spice for life’

@GFFoods

@visitgilroy

@GilroyPD

https://twitter.com/GilroyGarlicFes

Gilroy Garlic Festival

Gilroy

