The giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis) is an African even-toed ungulate mammal, the tallest of all extant land-living animal species, and the largest ruminant. in the past 15 years, the population has plummeted some 40 percent, to less than 80,000 from 140,000 in the mid 1990s.

Its scattered range extends from Chad in the north to South Africa in the south, and from Niger in the west to Somalia in the east.

Embedded Tweets

Teacher: So giraffes live in Africa and–



Me, yelling from the other room: Ask what country!



My kid: *unmutes self* What country do giraffes live in?



Teacher: Oh, uh, all of them.



Me, yelling from the other room while kid is still unmuted: What!? Theres no giraffes in Egypt! — Jenn Sims (@RavenclawSoc23) September 8, 2020

40% of giraffes were wiped out during the last three decades, yet trophy hunting remains a popular (and legal) tourism activity. Over the past 10 years, 4000 giraffe trophies were imported into the U.S. 🦒 Read more in today's @TheMercurySA. pic.twitter.com/sr1LORSwwM — HSI Africa (@HSIAfrica) July 5, 2018

