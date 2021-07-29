home Nature, Parks Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Nature Parks
Posted on
Photo: Jacob W Frank, Snow shoes

With more than 700 miles of trails, Glacier National Park is a hiker’s paradise for adventurous visitors seeking wilderness and solitude. Hop on the Island Explorer

Key Links
nps.gov/glac
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Flickr
Instagram
Pinterest
@GlacierNPS

FYI

Montana’s Glacier National Park now has only 26 glaciers, versus 150 in 1910. Prediction: zero by 2030.

Headlines
Glacier National Park is replacing signs that predicted its glaciers would be gone by 2020

Planeta.com

Wild USA
Glaciers
Canada USA Borderlands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.