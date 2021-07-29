Photo: Jacob W Frank, Snow shoes

With more than 700 miles of trails, Glacier National Park is a hiker’s paradise for adventurous visitors seeking wilderness and solitude. Hop on the Island Explorer

Key Links

nps.gov/glac

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Flickr

Instagram

Pinterest

@GlacierNPS

FYI

Montana’s Glacier National Park now has only 26 glaciers, versus 150 in 1910. Prediction: zero by 2030.

Headlines

Glacier National Park is replacing signs that predicted its glaciers would be gone by 2020

Planeta.com