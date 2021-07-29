Photo: Jacob W Frank, Snow shoes
With more than 700 miles of trails, Glacier National Park is a hiker’s paradise for adventurous visitors seeking wilderness and solitude. Hop on the Island Explorer
FYI
Montana’s Glacier National Park now has only 26 glaciers, versus 150 in 1910. Prediction: zero by 2030.
Headlines
Glacier National Park is replacing signs that predicted its glaciers would be gone by 2020
