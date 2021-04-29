Photo: Fox Glacier
Glacier = a slowly moving river of ice formed by the accumulation and compaction of snow
Wikipedia: Glacier = Persistent body of dense ice that is constantly moving under its own weight; it forms where the accumulation of snow exceeds its ablation (melting and sublimation) over many years, often centuries.
Headlines
Accelerated global glacier mass loss in the early twenty-first century – Nature
Climate change: World’s glaciers melting at accelerating rate – BBC
Elsewhere on the Web
eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/indicators/glaciers-2/assessment
glacierhub.org – @GlacierHub
Glaciers
franzjosefglacier.com
Glacier Moss Balls
Rolling stones gather moss: movement and longevity of moss balls on an Alaskan glacier
Flickr
Fox Glacier
Videos
Photos
Wikipedia
Glacier
List of glaciers
Retreat of glaciers since 1850
Features
Planeta.com