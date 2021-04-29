home Nature, Water Glaciers

Glaciers

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Nature Water
Posted on
Photo: Fox Glacier

Glacier = a slowly moving river of ice formed by the accumulation and compaction of snow

Wikipedia: Glacier = Persistent body of dense ice that is constantly moving under its own weight; it forms where the accumulation of snow exceeds its ablation (melting and sublimation) over many years, often centuries.

Headlines
Accelerated global glacier mass loss in the early twenty-first century – Nature
Climate change: World’s glaciers melting at accelerating rate – BBC

Elsewhere on the Web
eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/indicators/glaciers-2/assessment
glacierhub.org@GlacierHub

Glaciers
franzjosefglacier.com

Glacier Moss Balls
Rolling stones gather moss: movement and longevity of moss balls on an Alaskan glacier

Flickr
Fox Glacier

Videos

Photos

A Glacier and Lake in Arrigetch Valley

Wikipedia
Glacier
List of glaciers
Retreat of glaciers since 1850

Features

Disappearing World Heritage Glaciers as a Keystone of Nature Conservation in a Changing Climate
Glacier National Park

Planeta.com

Changing Climate
Water

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.