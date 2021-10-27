Photo: Ian Dick, Glasgow University Some rights reserved
Dear Green Place. Glasgow (Scottish Gaelic: Glaschu) is the most populous city in Scotland, and the third most populous city in the United Kingdom.
Question – What would locals like others know about Glasgow? About Scotland? Also, how would these questions be translated in local languages?!
This week the city hosts the Climate COP26 and Planeta.com will use the opportunity to take our own virtual tour and update this page with links to resources, people, and places of note. This page is by no means complete, but we will be making focused edits and updates throughout the month of November.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/e77TA1XFg3dnjnJu5
Notes
Glasgow is located on the River Clyde in the country’s West Central Lowlands.
People’s Palace is Glasgow’s social history museum and a chance to see the story of the people and city of Glasgow from 1750 to the present.
Elsewhere on the Web
Creative Glasgow – Idealog
A Glasgow kiss – Colin Bisset
Glasgow West End Today – @GlasgowWEToday
Scottish Canals
goo.gl/maps/JiKwnRSvCHgCmtsM7
scottishcanals.co.uk
Glasgow Science Centre
glasgowsciencecentre.org
Flickr
@gsc1
Bikes
peoplemakeglasgow.com
Glasgow unveils bike hire scheme at 31 city locations (2014)
Embedded Tweets
Rugby
glasgowwarriors.org
@GlasgowWarriors
Photos
Features
Planeta.com