Report Cover

Launch of Global Biodiversity Outlook 5 – cbd.int/gbo5

Global Biodiversity Outlook (GBO) is the flagship publication of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). It is a periodic report that summarizes the latest data on the status and trends of biodiversity and draws conclusions relevant to the further implementation of the Convention.

GBO-5 provides global summary of progress towards the Aichi Biodiversity Targets and is based on a range of indicators, research studies and assessments (in particular the IPBES Global Assessment on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services), as well as the national reports provided by countries on their implementation of the CBD. The national reports provide rich information about the steps taken in countries worldwide in support of biodiversity conservation, sustainable use, and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits. This body of Information provides a wealth of information on the successes and challenges in implementing the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020 and in reaching the Aichi Biodiversity Targets.

About the report

Global Biodiversity Outlook 5 (ISBN-9789292256883) is an open access publication, subject to the terms of the Creative Commons License Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC 3.0) (http://creativecommons.org/ licenses/by-nc/3.0/). Copyright is retained by the Secretariat.

Headlines

Extinction: Urgent change needed to save species, says UN

World fails to meet a single target to stop destruction of nature – UN report

Global Biodiversity Is in Free Fall

