Gold Butte National Monument is an area of about 300,000 acres of public lands located between the Overton Arm of Mesquite in southern Nevada near the Arizona border. Prior to its designation as a national monument, most of the area was designated as an Area of Critical Environmental Concern.

blm.gov

Gold Butte National Monument – Bird and Hike

Friends of Gold Butte

It's been 6 years since @POTUS44 designated #GoldButte a Nat'l Monument. A home for wildlife & known for its stunning rock art, Gold Butte shines as a stellar outdoor destination. We look forward to Avi Kwa Ame soon holding the same distinction! #ProtectGoldButte #HonorAviKwaAme pic.twitter.com/W1Nx52qKXI — Protect Nevada (@ProtectNevada) December 28, 2021

We're excited to announce that 5 new directional signs have been installed in #GoldButte, and 48 more are on the way! A huge thank you to @REIVegasMkt @REI, the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Commission at @NevDCNR, and @blmnv for supporting safety in our national monument. pic.twitter.com/AocWl25tJL — Friends of Gold Butte (@goldbutte) April 13, 2018

BREAKING: A state judge just granted @CenterForBioDiv the right to intervene in Clive Bundy's lawsuit seeking to turn all federal land in Nevada over to himself and the state. He especially wants Gold Butte National Monument (below). pic.twitter.com/lJ5h67WzFG — Kierán Suckling (@KieranSuckling) December 13, 2018

Recent History

An executive order issued by President Trump in April, directs Interior Secretary Zinke to review all monuments created since 1996 that are more than 100,000 acres in size. The Interior secretary has until August 24 to issue recommendations, which could include reducing, rescinding or otherwise modifying the monuments.

