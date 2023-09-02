Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Australia

Gondwana Rainforests

ByGuest Contributor

Sep 1, 2023
Photo: Tatters, Purling Brook Falls (Some rights reserved)

The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia is a series of national parks and reserves in northeast NSW and southeast Queensland. In 1994 they were recognized with UNESCO World Heritage listing for their unique landforms, spectacular diversity of species and for what they tells us about the development of life on Earth. These forests are home to world’s oldest ferns and conifers.

Headlines
I never thought I’d see the Australian rainforest burning. What will it take for us to wake up to the climate crisis?

Government Announcements
Funding for First Nations ecotourism ventures in Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage Area (Queensland section) 2023

Key Links
environment.nsw.gov.au
25th anniversary
parks.des.qld.gov.au

UNESCO
whc.unesco.org/en/list/368

Big Volcano
Introduction to Gondwana Rainforests of Australia

NSW National Parks: The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia include the most extensive areas of subtropical rainforest in the world, extending past Newcastle to the south-east of Queensland. The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia are World Heritage-listed, thriving with plants and wildlife, and an outstanding example of the major stages of Earth’s evolution.

Photos
Southern Sassafras Atherosperma moschatum subsp. integrifolium

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Gondwana Rainforests

Features

Wollumbin

Planeta.com

Gondwana
Australia
Wild Australia
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Culture

09 // September // Septiembre

Sep 2, 2023 Ron Mader
USA Wildlife

Wild Nevada

Sep 2, 2023 Guest Contributor
2023 Australia

Listening to Australia’s Aboriginal Voices

Sep 2, 2023 Guest Contributor
France

Bretagne // Brittany

Sep 1, 2023 Guest Contributor