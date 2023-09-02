Photo: Tatters, Purling Brook Falls (Some rights reserved)
The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia is a series of national parks and reserves in northeast NSW and southeast Queensland. In 1994 they were recognized with UNESCO World Heritage listing for their unique landforms, spectacular diversity of species and for what they tells us about the development of life on Earth. These forests are home to world’s oldest ferns and conifers.
I never thought I’d see the Australian rainforest burning. What will it take for us to wake up to the climate crisis?
Funding for First Nations ecotourism ventures in Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage Area (Queensland section) 2023
NSW National Parks: The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia include the most extensive areas of subtropical rainforest in the world, extending past Newcastle to the south-east of Queensland. The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia are World Heritage-listed, thriving with plants and wildlife, and an outstanding example of the major stages of Earth’s evolution.
