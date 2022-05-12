Google Links

Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)
What would insiders like others know about Google? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Google I/O
io.google
2022
Live Blog – Verge
Google Knowledge Graph
How Google’s Knowledge Graph works
Wikipedia: The Google Knowledge Graph is a knowledge base used by Google and its services to enhance its search engine’s results with information gathered from a variety of sources. The information is presented to users in an infobox next to the search results.
Translating: What should we know about Google?
Afrikaans: Wat moet ons weet oor Google?
Maori: Me aha e matau ana tatou e pā ana ki Google?
Spanish: ¿Qué debemos saber sobre Google?
Swedish: Vad ska vi veta om Google?
German: Was sollten wir über Google wissen?
Live Caption
Gmail Email
Search operators you can use with Gmail
How to Mass Delete Emails to Free Up Gmail Storage
How To Send a Fax from Gmail
How to back up your Gmail – The Verge
My Account (Help!)
Google Lens
Google Photos
Google Photos makes it easier to import and organize your pics
How do I add a photo to a shared album?
My Activity
Grow
Google Workspace (rebranded from G Suite)
Wikipedia
Behold the new icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, and Meet – Ron Amadeo/Arstechnica
Headlines
Google says goodbye to individual user tracking
Google’s chief health officer Karen DeSalvo on vaccinating America
Google announces new tools to help with virtual education during the pandemic
How to make sure Google automatically deletes your data on a regular basis – Vox
How much Google contractors say they get paid compared to full-time employees
Google Translate is a manifestation of Wittgenstein’s theory of language
Recommended Listening
Goodbye Google+, the end of privacy, and once were warriors – Future Tense
Travel Insights
Google Debuts New Traveler Demand Tools for Hotels and Destinations Starting in Asia
Diversity Manifesto (2017)
Google One
Google Signals
Activate Google signals
Administrator Password
Dad Jokes
Don’t confuse Google’s self-driving cars with Google Drive
Fun Fact.
One of the subsidiaries of Google is YouTube
Tracking
Mobile-Friendly Test
Bonus points:
Have you run Google analytics on your website?
Google drive
Play
Google My Business
Tip: Change the emails that Google sends you
Assistant
Cardboard
Privacy Checkup
Chromecast
Chrome
Turn sync on and off in Chrome
Sync is disabled by your administrator. Your administrator has disabled syncing of your bookmarks, history, passwords, and other settings.
Key Links
Google Tips
Quotes
From smartphones to self-driving cars to browsers, email, social networking, and augmented-reality glasses, Google doesn’t just mess around in a huge number of divergent technology arenas, it credibly competes in most of them, has essentially invented some of them from the ground up, and in some key segments, is the dominant player.
– 2012 in Review – PC Mag
Tour Builder
Glasses
Privacy Policy (Updating March 2012)
We're getting rid of over 60 different privacy policies across Google and replacing them with one that's a lot shorter and easier to read. Our new policy covers multiple products and features, reflecting our desire to create one beautifully simple and intuitive experience across Google.
This stuff matters, so please take a few minutes to read our updated Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service now. These changes will take effect on March 1, 2012.
Google Drive — http://drive.google.com — offers 5 gigabytes of free storage
We’re changing our privacy policy and terms. This stuff matters. Learn More
Translation
Groups
What’s new in Groups
Google Groups
Can’t access your account? Try to recover it here
Web posting has been disabled for this member by their domain administrator.
YouTube
Google Books
Currents
Google News
Google Now
Drive
Google Search
Do a barrel roll
Search by image
street view
Image Search
Alerts
Google Analytics
Google Analytics gives you rich insights into your website traffic and marketing effectiveness. Easy-to-use features let you see and analyze your traffic data.
Google Analytics for Power Users
https://youtu.be/2g4g1kdsthw
Google Places
Google Profiles
Your profile is the way you present yourself on Google products and across the web. With your profile, you can manage the information–such as your bio, contact details, and links to other sites about you or created by you–that people see.
Google Maps
Is there an easy way to get long/lat on Google Maps?
Is there an easy way to go from Google Maps to Googlearth
Put your business on Google Maps
Example
ico
Google Latitude
Google Latitude allows you to share your location with friends and view their locations on a map.
Google Wallet
Google Page Rank
Google Technology – google.com/technology
“The heart of our software is PageRank™, a system for ranking web pages developed by our founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin at Stanford University … PageRank relies on the uniquely democratic nature of the web by using its vast link structure as an indicator of an individual page’s value. In essence, Google interprets a link from page A to page B as a vote, by page A, for page B. But, Google looks at more than the sheer volume of votes, or links a page receives; it also analyzes the page that casts the vote. Votes cast by pages that are themselves “important” weigh more heavily and help to make other pages “important.” Important, high-quality sites receive a higher PageRank, which Google remembers each time it conducts a search. Of course, important pages mean nothing to you if they don’t match your query. So, Google combines PageRank with sophisticated text-matching techniques to find pages that are both important and relevant to your search. Google goes far beyond the number of times a term appears on a page and examines all aspects of the page’s content (and the content of the pages linking to it) to determine if it’s a good match for your query.”
History
Google’s original Mission Statement (1998) was to ‘organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.’
Elsewhere
User Research
Calendar
Google Calendar
Google Directory
Images
Google Images
Reader
Google Reader Blog
Google Reader Tour
Google Reader for Publishers
Video
Google Video
Google Print
Blogs
Flickr
Skintone
Embedded Tweets
Bingo
Adsense – Admin – Adwords – Algorithm – Analytics – App – Authorship – Block – Books – Calendar – Chromecast – Circle – Community – Database – Dictation – Documents – Drive – Enhanced Dictation – Google – Google+ – Google Docs – Google Earth – Gmail – Groups – Hangout – Hover – International Calling Rates – Invite – Join – Local – Login – Maps – Mute – News – OK Maps – Organic – Page Rank – Password – Phone Call – Ping – Post – Privacy – Rank – Ripple – Search – Self-Driving Car – Sign In – Social Web – Translation – Wallet – YouTube – Zeitgeist
Wikipedia
Google
Google Panda
Planeta.com