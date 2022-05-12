Google Links

Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

What would insiders like others know about Google?

Google Knowledge Graph

How Google’s Knowledge Graph works

Wikipedia: The Google Knowledge Graph is a knowledge base used by Google and its services to enhance its search engine’s results with information gathered from a variety of sources. The information is presented to users in an infobox next to the search results.

Translating: What should we know about Google?

Afrikaans: Wat moet ons weet oor Google?

Maori: Me aha e matau ana tatou e pā ana ki Google?

Spanish: ¿Qué debemos saber sobre Google?

Swedish: Vad ska vi veta om Google?

German: Was sollten wir über Google wissen?

Google says goodbye to individual user tracking

Google’s chief health officer Karen DeSalvo on vaccinating America

Google announces new tools to help with virtual education during the pandemic

How to make sure Google automatically deletes your data on a regular basis – Vox

How much Google contractors say they get paid compared to full-time employees

Google Translate is a manifestation of Wittgenstein’s theory of language

Quotes

From smartphones to self-driving cars to browsers, email, social networking, and augmented-reality glasses, Google doesn’t just mess around in a huge number of divergent technology arenas, it credibly competes in most of them, has essentially invented some of them from the ground up, and in some key segments, is the dominant player.

– 2012 in Review – PC Mag

Privacy Policy (Updating March 2012)

http://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/ – We’re getting rid of over 60 different privacy policies across Google and replacing them with one that’s a lot shorter and easier to read. Our new policy covers multiple products and features, reflecting our desire to create one beautifully simple and intuitive experience across Google.

This stuff matters, so please take a few minutes to read our updated Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service now. These changes will take effect on March 1, 2012.

Google Profiles

Your profile is the way you present yourself on Google products and across the web. With your profile, you can manage the information–such as your bio, contact details, and links to other sites about you or created by you–that people see. https://profiles.google.com

Google Technology – google.com/technology

“The heart of our software is PageRank™, a system for ranking web pages developed by our founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin at Stanford University … PageRank relies on the uniquely democratic nature of the web by using its vast link structure as an indicator of an individual page’s value. In essence, Google interprets a link from page A to page B as a vote, by page A, for page B. But, Google looks at more than the sheer volume of votes, or links a page receives; it also analyzes the page that casts the vote. Votes cast by pages that are themselves “important” weigh more heavily and help to make other pages “important.” Important, high-quality sites receive a higher PageRank, which Google remembers each time it conducts a search. Of course, important pages mean nothing to you if they don’t match your query. So, Google combines PageRank with sophisticated text-matching techniques to find pages that are both important and relevant to your search. Google goes far beyond the number of times a term appears on a page and examines all aspects of the page’s content (and the content of the pages linking to it) to determine if it’s a good match for your query.”

History

Google’s original Mission Statement (1998) was to ‘organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.’

Now let's look at it in real advertising $$$. Google is the green. If you're the blue, you're pretty much everyone else. They are the web ad business with enough dominance over the entire stack, they create the inventory and make the market. The game is rigged. /end pic.twitter.com/JX8BrrHWr7 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) October 25, 2018

Bingo

Wikipedia

Google

Google Panda

Planeta.com