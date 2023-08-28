Photo: Department of the Interior, Signing (Public Domain)
Spotlight: Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument
Quotes: “The rapids are RAD but it’s really all about the springs… and if they get contaminated with uranium then it won’t be feasible.” – Mandela Leola van Eeden, Grand Canyon River Guides (June 8, 2023)
Questions // Preguntas: When will the national monument appear on Google Maps? // ¿Cuándo aparecerá el monumento nacional en Google Maps?
