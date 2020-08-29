Grand Circle Travel in the USA

The Grand Circle is a 1,400-mile loop encompassing parts of the southwestern USA — Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Colorado.

The route connects eight national parks – Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest, Zion, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Arches and Mesa Verde – and national monuments, recreation areas, state parks, historic sites, and attractions.

History: the term “Grand Circle Tour” was introduced in the 1920s by the Union Pacific Railroad to market a multi-day trips to natural wonders and national parks. The offer was very popular and contributed to the tourist development of the region. Afterwards, car trips were marketed as well.

Historically, the Grand Circle is a National Scenic Byway, a national program established in 1991 to conserve significant secondary roads of historical, cultural, or scenic value.

