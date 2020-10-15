Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Waves Crashing into Grand Marais Harbor
One of our favorite and most inspiring small towns, Grand Marais, Minnesota, is located on the North Shore of Lake Superior and has a population of 1,351 per the 2010 Census. The name comes from French, a translation of Big Marsh.
Indigenous Peoples
The land was first populated by the Dakota, then the Ojibwe. Among the Ojibwe, the harbors were referred to as Kitchi-bi-to-tig (Double Harbor) and Gitche-be-to-beek (Big Pond).
Gunflint Trail
Grand Marais is the Eastern terminus of the Gunflint Trail, an old mining supply road with access to inland lakes and the Boundary Waters.
North Shore
The North Shore of Lake Superior runs from Duluth, Minnesota at the southwestern end of the lake, to Thunder Bay and Nipigon, Ontario in the north to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario in the east. The shore is characterized by alternating rocky cliffs and cobblestone beaches, with forested hills and ridges through which scenic rivers and waterfalls descend as they flow to Lake Superior. – Wikipedia
