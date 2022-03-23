Photo: Great Basin National Park, Ridge North of Lexington Creek (Some rights reserved)

Updating news and key links to Great Basin National Park

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/TkcWsiA6WVKVbQYJ6

Key Links

nps.gov/grba

Facebook

Flickr

Youtube

@GreatBasinNPS

Lehman Caves Tours

https://www.nps.gov/grba/planyourvisit/lehman-caves-tours.htm

https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/facility/251853

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g143030-d116762-Reviews-Lehman_Caves-Great_Basin_National_Park_Nevada.html

Great Basin National Park Foundation

greatbasinfoundation.org

2021 Annual Report (PDF)

Webinar

Celebrating the Lehman Cave Centennial, GBNP Foundation is hosting a virtual lecture series designed to connect you more with @GreatBasinNPS, beginning on April 6th and continuing the first Wednesday of each month through August! Register here: https://t.co/Ko44KJhHDE — White Pine County Tour and Rec. (@VisitElyNevada) March 22, 2022

Wikipedia: The Great Basin is the largest area of contiguous endorheic watersheds in North America. It spans nearly all of Nevada, much of Oregon and Utah, and portions of California, Idaho, and Wyoming. It is noted for both its arid climate and the basin and range topography that varies from the North American low point at Badwater Basin to the highest point of the contiguous United States, less than 100 miles (160 km) away at the summit of Mount Whitney. The region spans several physiographic divisions, biomes/ecoregions, and deserts.

Indigenous Cultures

From Great Basin National Park with information taken from Newe: a western Shoshone history by the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada: The Great Basin has been inhabited for hundreds of years. Before settlers moved through the area, the Newe (also known as Western Shoshone) lived a migratory life dictated by the seasons. They would move from place to place, using pre-built dwellings, taking advantage of the available resources. Their summer dwellings were called hekikahni (literally shade house), and their winter homes provided extra insulation. During the winter, as the people ate the food they had stored over the previous year, the Newe would often tell folk tales to entertain one another. These stories were important, as their allegorical nature would allow elders to teach each new generation the values the Newe cherished.

Embedded Tweets

At ⁦@GreatBasinNPS⁩, that peak on the left could have a new, less controversial name soon. pic.twitter.com/XGSGnUHFZJ — Henry Brean (@RefriedBrean) January 9, 2019

Wikipedia

Great Basin National Park

Nearby

Planeta.com