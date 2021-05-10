Photo: Great Basin National Park, Eagle Peak

Wikipedia: The Great Basin is the largest area of contiguous endorheic watersheds in North America. It spans nearly all of Nevada, much of Oregon and Utah, and portions of California, Idaho, and Wyoming. It is noted for both its arid climate and the basin and range topography that varies from the North American low point at Badwater Basin to the highest point of the contiguous United States, less than 100 miles (160 km) away at the summit of Mount Whitney. The region spans several physiographic divisions, biomes/ecoregions, and deserts.

Features

Great Basin Water Network

https://www.facebook.com/greatbasinwaternetwork/videos/1787792781308123

Embedded Tweets

The first formal migrant party to cross what's now Nevada's Great Basin en route to California left Independence, MO on May 8, 1841. They arrived at the base of Mt Diablo in California on Nov 4, 1841. The first of many undocumented Americans in Mexico. https://t.co/zCxTbBAuwR pic.twitter.com/s3YABitXFl — HISTORY:nevada (@HistoryNevada) May 9, 2021

#DiscoverNV this summer by taking a #NVRoadTrip! This week we're driving down Nevada's #GreatBasinHighway – the perfect route to escape the crowds and heat of #LasVegas and see a part of the Silver State you probably haven't seen before.



ROAD TRIP DEETS: https://t.co/CDvzjavvD5 pic.twitter.com/k7FSkLWfss — Travel Nevada (@TravelNevada) June 26, 2018

Wikipedia

Great Basin

States

Planeta.com