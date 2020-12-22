home 2020 Great Conjunction 2020

Great Conjunction 2020

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Photo: Martin Heigan, Conjunction

2020’s great conjunction is especially rare — from Earth, Jupiter and Saturn haven’t been observed this close together since medieval times, in 1226, and won’t appear again until 2080.

Jupiter and Saturn will come within 0.1 degrees of each other, forming the first visible “double planet” in 800 years – CBS
Photos! Jupiter and Saturn closing in on December 21 conjunction – EarthSky

The Great Planet Conjunction Live Stream 5:00PM to 6:00PM Central Time

Sky Observers Hangout: The Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction

Great Conjunction of Jupiter & Saturn | December 21 2020 | Griffith Observatory

Christmas Star 2020: Jupiter, Saturn to meet in rare “great conjunction”

Great conjunction

Planeta

Astrotourism
Orrery
Solar System

