Attention Midwest Hydrology fans:

Wikipedia: The Great Lakes (French: les Grands-Lacs) are a series of interconnected freshwater lakes located primarily in the upper mid-east region of North America, on the Canada–United States border, which connect to the Atlantic Ocean through the Saint Lawrence River. They consist of Lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario.

Key Links

epa.gov/greatlakes

canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/great-lakes-protection.html

greatlakesecho.org

coastwatch.msu.edu

glerl.noaa.gov//data/wlevels

ais.boatnerd.com

glos.org – @RealGLOS

@LakeSuperior

Headlines

The Great Lakes are higher than they’ve ever been, and we’re not sure what will happen next – Popular Science

The eel-shaped parasite that threatens big fish and business in the Great Lakes

Are the Great Lakes Really Inland Seas?

Erosion Threatens A Unique Ecosystem – Science Friday

Why Is the Big Lake Called ‘Gitche Gumee?’

Weather

weather.gov/greatlakes

Beach hazards

Elsewhere on the Web

Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Webcams on Lake Superior

IAGLR – International Association for Great Lakes Research – Spring 2023 Lakes Letter

Lake Erie Walleye Trail

Seagull

Lake Superior: North Shore

The North Shore of Lake Superior runs from Duluth, Minnesota, United States, at the southwestern end of the lake, to Thunder Bay and Nipigon, Ontario, Canada, in the north to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, in the east. The shore is characterized by alternating rocky cliffs and cobblestone beaches, with forested hills and ridges through which scenic rivers and waterfalls descend as they flow to Lake Superior. – Wikipedia

How the earth was made

Wikipedia

List of cities on the Great Lakes

Lake Superior

Lake Erie

Lake Huron

Lake Michigan

Lake Ontario

Erie People

Green Bay (Lake Michigan)

Métis

Samuel de Champlain

