Photo: NASA Goddard, Great Lakes (Some rights reserved)
Attention Midwest Hydrology fans:
Wikipedia: The Great Lakes (French: les Grands-Lacs) are a series of interconnected freshwater lakes located primarily in the upper mid-east region of North America, on the Canada–United States border, which connect to the Atlantic Ocean through the Saint Lawrence River. They consist of Lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/rDUy2msf9YfQAfm77
Smart Speaker Commands
- <Smart Speaker> Play WTIP radio
Key Links
epa.gov/greatlakes
canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/great-lakes-protection.html
greatlakesecho.org
coastwatch.msu.edu
glerl.noaa.gov//data/wlevels
ais.boatnerd.com
glos.org – @RealGLOS
@LakeSuperior
Headlines
The Great Lakes are higher than they’ve ever been, and we’re not sure what will happen next – Popular Science
The eel-shaped parasite that threatens big fish and business in the Great Lakes
Are the Great Lakes Really Inland Seas?
Erosion Threatens A Unique Ecosystem – Science Friday
Why Is the Big Lake Called ‘Gitche Gumee?’
Weather
weather.gov/greatlakes
Beach hazards
Elsewhere on the Web
Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
Webcams on Lake Superior
IAGLR – International Association for Great Lakes Research – Spring 2023 Lakes Letter
Lake Erie Walleye Trail
Seagull
Lake Superior: North Shore
The North Shore of Lake Superior runs from Duluth, Minnesota, United States, at the southwestern end of the lake, to Thunder Bay and Nipigon, Ontario, Canada, in the north to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, in the east. The shore is characterized by alternating rocky cliffs and cobblestone beaches, with forested hills and ridges through which scenic rivers and waterfalls descend as they flow to Lake Superior. – Wikipedia
How the earth was made
Wikipedia
List of cities on the Great Lakes
Lake Superior
Lake Erie
Lake Huron
Lake Michigan
Lake Ontario
Erie People
Green Bay (Lake Michigan)
Métis
Samuel de Champlain
Cities
Features
Planeta.com