Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Australia

Great Ocean Road

Jun 5, 2023
Photo: Paintdraw, Coast (Some rights reserved)

The Great Ocean Road opened in 1932 and was built entirely by hand. Today the Great Ocean Road is one of the Australia’s top tourism attractions.

Tourism Portals
visitgreatoceanroad.org.au
@VstGreatOceanRd

Recommended Listening
The world’s longest war memorial turns 100 – The Great Ocean Road was built by returned soldiers between 1919 and 1932 and was dedicated to soldiers killed during World War One. Construction of the Great Ocean Road began on September 19, 1919, as a project for returned soldiers from WW1 to open up the Otway coast. It was also a ‘work for the dole’ project for unemployed men on sustenance or ‘susso’ payments.

Background
The Great Ocean Road is the gateway to Great Otway, Port Campbell, and Cape Bridgewater/Lower Glenelg national parks

The Great Ocean Walk, on Victoria’s spectacular west coast, stretches 91 kilometers from the idyllic resort town of Apollo Bay to Glenample Homestead (adjacent to the 12 Apostles). It passes through the beautiful National Park and overlooks the Marine National Park. The walk has been designed so that walkers can ‘step on and step off’ the trail at a number of places, completing short, day or overnight hikes. Enjoy local accommodation and restaurants or camp overnight at picturesque camping sites.

12 Apostles
https://picasaweb.google.com/114676241519217510044/FlukerPostMP0212ApostlesMarinePark

Photos
Australie - Retour sur la Great Ocean Road

The Great Ocean Road II

Wikipedia
Great Ocean Road

Planeta.com

Victoria, Australia
Victoria Australia Links
Australia
Australia Links

