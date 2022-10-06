Photo: Mr. Nixter, Sunset (Some rights reserved)
Spotlight on the Great Salt Lake
Google Maps
Wikipedia: The Great Salt Lake is the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere and the eighth-largest terminal lake in the world. It lies in the northern part of the U.S. state of Utah and has a substantial impact upon the local climate, particularly through lake-effect snow.
Questions
- What are the Indigenous names for the Great Salt Lake?
Spiral Jetty
Spiral Jetty is an earthwork sculpture constructed in April 1970 that is considered to be the most important work of American sculptor Robert Smithson. Smithson documented the construction of the sculpture in a 32-minute color film also titled Spiral Jetty. Wikipedia
https://www.diaart.org/visit/visit-our-locations-sites/robert-smithson-spiral-jetty
@diaartfndn
Embedded Tweets
Planeta