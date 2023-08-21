Guatemala Links

Guatemala Flag

What would locals like others know about Guatemala? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Hispanic Heritage: Happy meals migrated from Guatemala

How has 30 years of logging saved the rainforest in Guatemala? – Euronews

Is Guatemala a “Safe Third Country” for Disposable People? – NACLA

Conozca la plataforma digital que le permitirá viajar por Guatemala de forma sencilla

Preocupado, ambientalista y sin lujos: El nuevo perfil de turista que busca atraer Guatemala (2019)

Top Guatemalan beauty spot mired in indigenous rights conflict

2023 Elections

Bernardo Arévalo es el nuevo presidente de Guatemala 2024-2028 – Radio Sonora

Guatemala’s elections offer few opportunities for change – Vox

2023 Guatemalan general election – Wikipedia

News

Prensa Libre – @prensa_libre

La Hora

Recommended Listening

Guatemala’s Dirty War – In 1982, at the height of the dirty war in Guatemala, a young American documentary maker went there to make what turned out to be an award-winning film called, When the Mountains Tremble. Almost three decades later Pamela Yates returned to Guatemala and has since testified to what she witnessed. Her film documenting this is called Granito.

Elsewhere

Centro Cultural – @CCEGUATEMALA

memoriavirtualguatemala.org – @MvgGuatemala

Government

guatemala.gob.gt

Weather

Guatemala City – Weather Underground

Puerto Barrios

puertobarrios.net

Wikipedia

Antigua

whc.unesco.org/en/list/65

timeanddate.com

tripadvisor

B’alunh Noh

YouTube

Facebook

@balunhnoh

Zacapa

Wikipedia

Flickr Groups

Fotos.com.gt

Flickr Guatemala

Biodiversity of Central America / Biodiversidad de Centroamerica

Universidad Francisco Marroquín

ufm.edu

@ufmedu

Centro Educativo Pavarotti – Fundación Rigoberta Menchú Tum

centropavarotti.org.gt

@cepavarotti

Facebook

Biodiversity

chmguatemala.gob.gt

Estrategia Nacional de Diversidad Biológica y su Plan de Acción (PDF)

https://serv.biokic.asu.edu/guatemala/portal/index.php – https://twitter.com/GuatemalaPortal

Usac, Cecon, Herbario USCG

Feb 21 is Biologists’ Day // Día Del Biólogo

Photos



Wikipedia

Guatemala

Guatemalan Highlands

Francisco Goldman

Jacaltenango

Economy of Central America

Cities

Features

Planeta.com