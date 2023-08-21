Guatemala Links

Planeta.com

What would locals like others know about Guatemala? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
Hispanic Heritage: Happy meals migrated from Guatemala
How has 30 years of logging saved the rainforest in Guatemala? – Euronews
Is Guatemala a “Safe Third Country” for Disposable People? – NACLA
Conozca la plataforma digital que le permitirá viajar por Guatemala de forma sencilla
Preocupado, ambientalista y sin lujos: El nuevo perfil de turista que busca atraer Guatemala (2019)
Top Guatemalan beauty spot mired in indigenous rights conflict

2023 Elections
Bernardo Arévalo es el nuevo presidente de Guatemala 2024-2028 – Radio Sonora
Guatemala’s elections offer few opportunities for change – Vox
2023 Guatemalan general election – Wikipedia

News
Prensa Libre@prensa_libre
La Hora

Recommended Listening
Guatemala’s Dirty War – In 1982, at the height of the dirty war in Guatemala, a young American documentary maker went there to make what turned out to be an award-winning film called, When the Mountains Tremble. Almost three decades later Pamela Yates returned to Guatemala and has since testified to what she witnessed. Her film documenting this is called Granito.

Elsewhere
Centro Cultural@CCEGUATEMALA
memoriavirtualguatemala.org@MvgGuatemala

Government
guatemala.gob.gt

Weather
Guatemala City – Weather Underground

Puerto Barrios
puertobarrios.net
Wikipedia

Antigua
whc.unesco.org/en/list/65
timeanddate.com
tripadvisor

B’alunh Noh
YouTube
Facebook
@balunhnoh

Zacapa
Wikipedia

Flickr Groups
Fotos.com.gt
Flickr Guatemala
Biodiversity of Central America / Biodiversidad de Centroamerica

Universidad Francisco Marroquín
ufm.edu
@ufmedu

Edificio de la Escuela de Negocios, UFM Agosto 2,020

Centro Educativo Pavarotti – Fundación Rigoberta Menchú Tum
centropavarotti.org.gt
@cepavarotti
Facebook

Biodiversity
chmguatemala.gob.gt
Estrategia Nacional de Diversidad Biológica y su Plan de Acción (PDF)
https://serv.biokic.asu.edu/guatemala/portal/index.phphttps://twitter.com/GuatemalaPortal
Usac, Cecon, Herbario USCG

Feb 21 is Biologists’ Day // Día Del Biólogo

Photos
Richard Mahler: Guatemala: Adventures in Nature

Wikipedia
Guatemala
Guatemalan Highlands
Francisco Goldman
Jacaltenango
Economy of Central America

Cities

Antigua, Guatemala
Chichicastenango
Ciudad de Guatemala // Guatemala City
Quetzaltenango

Features

Exploring the Maya World

Central America Links

