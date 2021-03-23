home Americas Guatemala Tourism

By Ron Mader   Posted in Americas
Posted on

Spotlight on travel and tourism in Guatemala

2021 coverage starts with displeasure over TikTok and YouTube videos. Also a challenge for everyone – how do we collaborate and promote travel and tourism that benefits locals and visitors alike?

TikTok Video of ‘Conscious’ Community Living in Guatemala Sparks Outrage Over ‘Exploitation’ of Locals – IB Times

Tribal Village
https://tribalvillage.org
https://www.facebook.com/TribalVillageAtitlan
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6cZcHuLEij37QeprWREZBQ/featured

Michelle Rusk
https://www.tiktok.com/@michellerusk_
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBRsY9BsrBUUwOpjPQJEv-Q

Facebook: Tribal village is a consciously evolving ecovillage, with an empowerment and events center. We are joyfully integrating multi cultural wisdoms and co-creating a healthy world of abundance in symbiosis with Mother Earth and the mayan population.

