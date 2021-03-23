Guatemala Tourism

Guatelmala Flag

Spotlight on travel and tourism in Guatemala

2021 coverage starts with displeasure over TikTok and YouTube videos. Also a challenge for everyone – how do we collaborate and promote travel and tourism that benefits locals and visitors alike?

Headlines

TikTok Video of ‘Conscious’ Community Living in Guatemala Sparks Outrage Over ‘Exploitation’ of Locals – IB Times



Tribal Village

https://tribalvillage.org

https://www.facebook.com/TribalVillageAtitlan

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6cZcHuLEij37QeprWREZBQ/featured

Michelle Rusk

https://www.tiktok.com/@michellerusk_

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBRsY9BsrBUUwOpjPQJEv-Q

Facebook: Tribal village is a consciously evolving ecovillage, with an empowerment and events center. We are joyfully integrating multi cultural wisdoms and co-creating a healthy world of abundance in symbiosis with Mother Earth and the mayan population.

Embedded Tweets

they really said “no guatemalans, just vibes 🥰✨” pic.twitter.com/uv3L6FrZqW — ratty tooey ☭ (@200mgedible) March 21, 2021

What's the point of allowing tourism if the tourist doesn't have enough respect for the locals. Are locals supposedly destined to be servant, cleaner and security only? This is vile colonial tourism. — Julian K. Nugroho (@deemaz85) March 21, 2021

“how many different cultural activities can we steal, do badly, and fit into one video?” pic.twitter.com/lCFOqsJu8J — kira • reiner cult (@JENNlFERSBODYS) March 21, 2021

The community, called Tribal Village, describes itself as a "consciously evolving ecovillage," and is located in Lake Atitlan, Guatemala. https://t.co/eYyOnCSEXB — IBTimes SG (@IBTimesSG) March 22, 2021

Planeta