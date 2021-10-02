Photo: descubriendoelmundo, Descubriendo el mundo
Guayaquil is the largest city in Ecuador and is located on the banks of the Guayas River, which flows into the Gulf of Guayaquil on the Pacific Ocean.
Guayaquiil’s renovated boardwalk, Malecón 2000 showcases the city’s waterfront district.
Founded in 1938, Guayaquil was South America’s most important port in colonial times.
Transportation — The José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (code: GYE) is located near downtown and is next to the bus terminal. There is also regular bus service with Quito and Manta.
