Guayaquil is the largest city in Ecuador and is located on the banks of the Guayas River, which flows into the Gulf of Guayaquil on the Pacific Ocean.

Google Maps

Videos

Fernando Icaza

Fernando Icaza es un guía turístico apasionado por su ciudad que durante algunas décadas ya, ha podido mostrar a #Guayaquil como destino turístico a cientos de visitantes. Con este corto vídeo empezamos la serie #GuíasDeGuayaquil. #turismo #Ecuador https://t.co/FuInbEcJbT — Escafandra Magazine (@EscafandraMagz) October 1, 2021

Cantón Guayaquil

Time

Current Time in Guayaquil

Flickr

Guayaquil

Twitter

@jorgepaguay

@alcaldiagye

@GyeTurismo

@Malecon2000Gye

Facebook

Guayaquil es mi Destino

Bosque Cerro Blanco

Holidays

October 9 Día Guayaquil

Elsewhere on the Web

Guayaquil City Government

http://turismo.guayaquil.gob.ec – @GyeTurismo

http://www.facebook.com/alcaldiaguayaquil

Facultad de Ciencias Sociales y Humanísticas de ESPOL (ESPOL Faculty of Social and Humanistic Sciences)

fcsh.espol.edu.ec

Facebook – Video

Wikipedia

@FCSHEspol

@espol

Museums

Anthropology Museum

Weather

Guayaquil Forecast

Culture

Guayaquiil’s renovated boardwalk, Malecón 2000 showcases the city’s waterfront district.

@Malecon2000Gye

History

Founded in 1938, Guayaquil was South America’s most important port in colonial times.

Transportation — The José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (code: GYE) is located near downtown and is next to the bus terminal. There is also regular bus service with Quito and Manta.

Aeropuerto Internacional José Joaquín de Olmedo (GYE)

Filing

http://www.expreso.ec/guayaquil/al-turismo-le-faltan-mapas-de-la-ciudad-YN1168089

http://www.fite.info/html/guayaquil.html

http://fite.info

www.grandhotelguayaquil.com

www.uniparkhotel.com

www.manso.ec

Radio

http://www.radioforever925.com

https://www.facebook.com/RadioForever925-238822872808395

https://www.facebook.com/page/238822872808395/search/?q=turismo%20ecuador

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0ryT0nb6JpgeMabA25AIyw

Features

ecotravel/south/ecuador/cerroblanco.html

Cerro Blanco Protected Forest – Eric Von Horstman

Wikipedia

Guayaquil

Samborondón

Planeta.com