Guelaguetza 2021

Poster by Erwis Félix Rodríguez Herrera

Guelaguetza is one of the world’s most important festivals and takes place every year in Oaxaca, Mexico. Due to Covid19, the July 2021 events will be virtual for the second year in a row on Mondays 19 and 26. Hashtags: #Guelaguetza2021 and #Guelaguetza

The virtual stage is set. With the physical Guelaguetza postponed, we will watch, enjoy, and amplify performances and presentations from Oaxaca, Mexico throughout the month of July.

Viva la Guelaguetza! Viva Oaxaca!! = Long live Guelaguetza! Long live Oaxaca!!

Who should watch? Anyone interested in Mexico, in Indigenous culture, music, and dance. Bilingual fans, here’s a chance to hear Indigenous languages, often in the introduction of a particular group.

Key Links

oaxaca.gob.mx

facebook.com/guelaguetzaoficial

YouTube

@GuelaguetzaOf

Questions = Preguntas

Are you watching Guelaguetza? In person? On TV? On the Internet? = ¿Estás viendo Guelaguetza? ¿En persona? ¿En TV? ¿En Internet?

For those familiar, what does Guelaguetza mean to you? = Para los que están familiarizados, ¿qué significa la Guelaguetza para ti?

How many people are watching the videos? = ¿Cuántas personas están viendo los videos?

Do videos have captions? = ¿Los videos tienen subtítulos?

Do videos have translations? = ¿Los videos tienen traducciones?

Is there live translation? = ¿Hay traducción en vivo?

Is there an analog to Guelaguetza in other countries? = ¿Existe un análogo a la Guelaguetza en otros países?

For the organizers: is there a program of the performances? = Para los organizadores: ¿hay un programa de actuaciones?

What is the status of Indigenous tourism / culinary tourism / ecotourism in Oaxaca? = ¿Cuál es el estado del turismo indígena / turismo culinario / ecoturismo en Oaxaca?

What are the dates of Guelaguetza 2022? = ¿Cuáles son las fechas de la Guelaguetza 2022?

Headlines

Espera Oaxaca la visita de 325 mil turistas por el mes de la Guelaguetza

Hoteleros perderán 423 millones de pesos por cancelación de Guelaguetza; nuevamente será virtual

Gobierno de Oaxaca suspende la Guelaguetza 2020 por pandemia de Covid-19

Embedded Tweets

“El significado central de mi obra se enfoca en una sola cosa: Guendalizaa -cooperar-, una ofrenda de todas las regiones de nuestro estado entregada de todo corazón por las y los oaxaqueños, siendo ofrecida al país y al mundo entero”, señaló Erwis Félix Rodríguez Herrera. @GobOax pic.twitter.com/bZO5BV46XB — @ojopolitico (@ojopolitico4) May 25, 2021

¡Conoce la programación cultural que se presentará durante la #GuelaguetzaDigital! Disfruta de presentaciones de libros, conversatorios, conciertos, documentales, ¡y una transmisión especial para los Lunes del Cerro! ¡No te lo pierdas del 12 al 26 de julio! pic.twitter.com/H5a3naL2tu — Guelaguetza Oficial (@GuelaguetzaOf) July 8, 2021

Este año a pesar de las circunstancias, Oaxaca late al ritmo de todos los corazones que llevan la fiesta de la Guelaguetza en el alma; a distancia pero muy unidos, celebremos con júbilo el color, la magia y tradición de nuestra fiesta máxima. #Guelaguetza2021 pic.twitter.com/s8Wz7qt6xf — Juan Carlos Rivera Castellanos (@JuanCRiveraC) July 9, 2021

