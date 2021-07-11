Guelaguetza 2021

Poster by Erwis Félix Rodríguez Herrera
Guelaguetza is one of the world’s most important festivals and takes place every year in Oaxaca, Mexico. Due to Covid19, the July 2021 events will be virtual for the second year in a row on Mondays 19 and 26. Hashtags: #Guelaguetza2021 and #Guelaguetza
The virtual stage is set. With the physical Guelaguetza postponed, we will watch, enjoy, and amplify performances and presentations from Oaxaca, Mexico throughout the month of July.
Viva la Guelaguetza! Viva Oaxaca!! = Long live Guelaguetza! Long live Oaxaca!!
Who should watch? Anyone interested in Mexico, in Indigenous culture, music, and dance. Bilingual fans, here’s a chance to hear Indigenous languages, often in the introduction of a particular group.
Key Links
oaxaca.gob.mx
facebook.com/guelaguetzaoficial
YouTube
@GuelaguetzaOf
Questions = Preguntas
- Are you watching Guelaguetza? In person? On TV? On the Internet? = ¿Estás viendo Guelaguetza? ¿En persona? ¿En TV? ¿En Internet?
- For those familiar, what does Guelaguetza mean to you? = Para los que están familiarizados, ¿qué significa la Guelaguetza para ti?
- How many people are watching the videos? = ¿Cuántas personas están viendo los videos?
- Do videos have captions? = ¿Los videos tienen subtítulos?
- Do videos have translations? = ¿Los videos tienen traducciones?
- Is there live translation? = ¿Hay traducción en vivo?
- Is there an analog to Guelaguetza in other countries? = ¿Existe un análogo a la Guelaguetza en otros países?
- For the organizers: is there a program of the performances? = Para los organizadores: ¿hay un programa de actuaciones?
- What is the status of Indigenous tourism / culinary tourism / ecotourism in Oaxaca? = ¿Cuál es el estado del turismo indígena / turismo culinario / ecoturismo en Oaxaca?
- What are the dates of Guelaguetza 2022? = ¿Cuáles son las fechas de la Guelaguetza 2022?
Headlines
Espera Oaxaca la visita de 325 mil turistas por el mes de la Guelaguetza
Hoteleros perderán 423 millones de pesos por cancelación de Guelaguetza; nuevamente será virtual
Gobierno de Oaxaca suspende la Guelaguetza 2020 por pandemia de Covid-19
