Photo: Artwork from Imma Cervantes, Reciclada (2006)
Pablo Picasso painted his large scale Guernica (1937) in response to the bombing of the Spanish town by German and Italian forces during the Spanish Civil War.
Recommended Viewing
Looking again at Picasso’s Guernica – T J Clark – T J Clark discussed Guernica in detail, examining how a work of such enduring political resonance emerged from Picasso’s deeply private and “difficult” artistic universe.
Recommended Listening
Revisiting Picasso’s Guernica – Late Night Live – Guernica, the painting by Pablo Picasso, took five weeks to complete from first sketch to finished product in 1937. After more than 70 years, it remains a touchstone for protest against the horrors of war.
Is Picasso’s Guernica the great 20th Century painting? – Books and Arts
Elsewhere on the Web
Wikipedia
