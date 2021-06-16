Photo: Artwork from Imma Cervantes, Reciclada (2006)

Pablo Picasso painted his large scale Guernica (1937) in response to the bombing of the Spanish town by German and Italian forces during the Spanish Civil War.

Recommended Viewing

Looking again at Picasso’s Guernica – T J Clark – T J Clark discussed Guernica in detail, examining how a work of such enduring political resonance emerged from Picasso’s deeply private and “difficult” artistic universe.

Recommended Listening

Revisiting Picasso’s Guernica – Late Night Live – Guernica, the painting by Pablo Picasso, took five weeks to complete from first sketch to finished product in 1937. After more than 70 years, it remains a touchstone for protest against the horrors of war.



Is Picasso’s Guernica the great 20th Century painting? – Books and Arts

Elsewhere on the Web

Letters at 3am

Wikipedia

