home Culture Guernica

Guernica

By Ron Mader   Posted in Culture
Posted on

Photo: Artwork from Imma Cervantes, Reciclada (2006)

Pablo Picasso painted his large scale Guernica (1937) in response to the bombing of the Spanish town by German and Italian forces during the Spanish Civil War.

Recommended Viewing
Looking again at Picasso’s Guernica – T J Clark – T J Clark discussed Guernica in detail, examining how a work of such enduring political resonance emerged from Picasso’s deeply private and “difficult” artistic universe.

Recommended Listening

Revisiting Picasso’s Guernica – Late Night Live – Guernica, the painting by Pablo Picasso, took five weeks to complete from first sketch to finished product in 1937. After more than 70 years, it remains a touchstone for protest against the horrors of war.

Is Picasso’s Guernica the great 20th Century painting? – Books and Arts

Elsewhere on the Web
Guernicas – Flickr
Letters at 3am
guernicamag.com@GuernicaMag

Wikipedia
Guernica

Planeta

Replicas
Spain
Oaxaca: What did we learn from the 2006 social protests?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.