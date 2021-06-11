The Gulf of Mexico (Spanish: Golfo de México) is an ocean basin and a marginal sea of the Atlantic Ocean, largely surrounded by the North American continent.

The U.S. states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida border the Gulf on the north, which are often referred to as the “Third Coast” in comparison with the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. The Gulf’s southwestern and southern shores lie along the Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and the northernmost tip of Quintana Roo.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/mWPRuN7roNE5HAk48



Videos

Wind Energy

Interior Department to Explore Offshore Wind Potential in the Gulf of Mexico

The Great Invisible

http://www.salon.com/2014/10/29/the_great_invisible_the_bp_oil_disaster_and_our_fossil_fuel_addiction

http://www.nytimes.com/2014/10/29/movies/the-great-invisible-on-the-deepwater-horizon-oil-spill.html

Elsewhere on the Web

profile-of-a-wildlife-tourist/

Wildlife Tourism and the Gulf Coast Economy

July 9, 2013

Report: It is widely recognized that tourism plays a vital role in the Gulf Coast economy. Less commonly recognized is that tourism is largely a resource-based industry. The coastal environment of the Gulf of Mexico supports a $19-billion wildlife tourism industry, engaging 20 million customers annually in recreational fishing, hunting, and wildlife watching. An important economic driver for the five Gulf states, wildlife tourism involves hundreds of guide businesses and generates customers for thousands of hospitality establishments where wildlife tourists eat and sleep. Many business owners who were interviewed for this study expressed that where endangered ecosystems can no longer support wildlife, visitors have no reason to come. Restoring the Gulf Coast environment is therefore critically important to helping the region economically.

Google Maps



Wikipedia

Gulf of Mexico

Places

Planeta.com