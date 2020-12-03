home england Hadrian’s Wall

Photo: Ewan Munro, View along Hadrian’s Wall, just north of Once Brewed

Wikipedia: Hadrian’s Wall (Latin: Vallum Aelium), also known as the Roman Wall, Picts’ Wall, or Vallum Hadriani in Latin, is a former defensive fortification of the Roman province of Britannia, begun in AD 122 in the reign of the emperor Hadrian. It ran from the banks of the River Tyne near the North Sea to the Solway Firth on the Irish Sea, and allowed the Roman Empire to project power some distance to the north, into the lands of the northern Ancient Britons.

