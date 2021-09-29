home 2021, Biodiversity Half Earth Day 2021

October 22 is Half Earth Day. A virtual summit is free and open to all. Hashtag: #halfearthday2021

Leave no species behind.

Background

half-earthproject.org: Half-Earth Day® brings together people from around the world and across disciplines to share their unique perspectives and thought leadership on how we can work together to achieve the goal of Half-Earth and ensure the health of our planet for future generations. Connect with fellow conservationists working to protect biodiversity in education, science, and business sessions. Learn from the world’s preeminent thinkers, scientists, business and conservation leaders in high-level panels. Join us and be inspired in common cause to save the natural world.

Key Links
half-earthproject.org
half-earthday2021.brandlive.com
Registration
@EOWilsonFndtn

Questions

  • After the summit, will videos be available to the public?
  • Is there collaborative document editing?
  • What are the connections among this event and the Biodiversity COP?

Embedded Tweets

Gifts

All attendees will receive a complimentary digital copy of GIS for Science Volume 3 – Maps for Saving the Planet, featuring a foreword by E.O. Wilson and a chapter on the Half-Earth Project. GIS for Science Vol. 3 is edited by Dawn Wright and Christian Harder and generously donated by Esri. In a clarion call-to-action to use geography, mapping, and biology to save the planet, Jack Dangermond, President and Founder of ESRI and Chief Scientist Dawn Wright share, “…so few people understand how the deterioration in the natural world can serve to light the fire of a new pandemic. Biodiversity–the variety of life on earth- from microscopic genes to entire ecosystems–is currently not a focus of the global response to factors threatening the lives and livelihoods of all creatures and organisms.”

Presenting Sponsor: cbre.com

Half-Earth is a call to protect half the land and sea in order to manage sufficient habitat to reverse the species extinction crisis and ensure the long-term health of our planet. The Half-Earth Project is bringing this goal to life.

Planeta

What are your plans for Earth Day?
15th Biodiversity COP (2021-2022)
Biodiversity 2021
Extinction

