Half Earth Day 2021

Leave no species behind.

half-earthproject.org: Half-Earth Day® brings together people from around the world and across disciplines to share their unique perspectives and thought leadership on how we can work together to achieve the goal of Half-Earth and ensure the health of our planet for future generations. Connect with fellow conservationists working to protect biodiversity in education, science, and business sessions. Learn from the world’s preeminent thinkers, scientists, business and conservation leaders in high-level panels. Join us and be inspired in common cause to save the natural world.

All attendees will receive a complimentary digital copy of GIS for Science Volume 3 – Maps for Saving the Planet, featuring a foreword by E.O. Wilson and a chapter on the Half-Earth Project. GIS for Science Vol. 3 is edited by Dawn Wright and Christian Harder and generously donated by Esri. In a clarion call-to-action to use geography, mapping, and biology to save the planet, Jack Dangermond, President and Founder of ESRI and Chief Scientist Dawn Wright share, “…so few people understand how the deterioration in the natural world can serve to light the fire of a new pandemic. Biodiversity–the variety of life on earth- from microscopic genes to entire ecosystems–is currently not a focus of the global response to factors threatening the lives and livelihoods of all creatures and organisms.”

Half-Earth is a call to protect half the land and sea in order to manage sufficient habitat to reverse the species extinction crisis and ensure the long-term health of our planet. The Half-Earth Project is bringing this goal to life.

