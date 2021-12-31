Twitter Avatar

Former Nevada US Senator Harry Reid died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Henderson on December 28, 2021, at the age of 82.

Hosted Clean Energy Summits

Jon Ralston is writing a biography on Harry Reid for Simon & Schuster

Marquee takeover at Las Vegas resorts to honor Senator Harry Reid

Key Links

@SenatorReid

Elsewhere on the Web

Reid’s final hang up – archived

Harry Reid Was More Complicated Than You Knew

I Thought I Knew Harry Reid. I Was Wrong. – Politico

CSPAN

onlinenevada.org/articles/harry-reid – archived

The enduring vision of Harry Reid – Vox

votesmart.org

knpr.org

Death

REID TRIBUTE: Marquees at Las Vegas resorts will honor Senator Harry Reid tonight at 5 p.m. in a "marquee takeover" coordinated by the LVCVA https://t.co/OO59XI9mNc #8NN — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) December 30, 2021

When Harry Reid was nearing the end, his wife Landra asked some of us to share letters that she could read to him. In lieu of a statement, here’s what I wrote to my friend: pic.twitter.com/o6Ll6rzpAX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2021

Golden Knights statement on the passing of Harry Reid. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Ubd3fC5p6i — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 29, 2021

Former Nevada @SenatorReid died last night. He was known for wading into the kind of “no-win” policy quagmires that most politicians avoid. “He was uniquely credible, convening conservatives and liberals.” (Story by @jzaffos from 2017) https://t.co/T1ofbME1SD — High Country News (@highcountrynews) December 29, 2021

Remembering the leadership of Harry Reid. Learn about his life and legacy on the Online Nevada Encyclopedia (ONE). https://t.co/klLmz2VB5A pic.twitter.com/OUdBD6K6bF — Nevada Humanities (@NVHumanities) December 30, 2021

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died today. He played high school football and was also an amateur boxer. pic.twitter.com/OOtAnaJjIi — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 29, 2021

I’ve signed an executive order to lower flags in the State of Nevada in honor of @SenatorReid. The fully executed order is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/swEXVI8b3T — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 29, 2021

A son of Searchlight, Nevada, Harry never forgot his humble roots. A boxer, he never gave up a fight. A great American, he looked at challenges and believed it was within our capacity to do good — to do right.



May God bless Harry Reid, a dear friend and a giant of our history. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2021

Embedded Tweets

My statement following the Harry Reid International Airport Renaming Ceremony pic.twitter.com/GK3Np4kWdh — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) December 14, 2021

Wikipedia

Harry Reid

Planeta