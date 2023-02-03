Planeta.com

Henderson’s Bark in the Park

ByRon Mader

Feb 2, 2023
Photo: Ron Mader, 2016 (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on the annual celebration of canine culture in Henderson, Nevada: Bark in the Park held in February or March.

Local travel fans in Henderson, Nevada – take a walk in the park and bring your dog! Saturday, February 18 is the annual Bark in the Park with canine activities, games, and info booths from local rescue groups. = Aficionados a los viajes locales en Henderson, Nevada: ¡da un paseo por el parque y trae a tu perro! El sábado 18 de febrero es el Bark in the Park anual con actividades caninas, juegos y puestos de información de grupos de rescate locales.

Key Links
cityofhenderson.com

Headlines
https://www.reviewjournal.com/life/hundreds-of-dogs-invade-hendersons-cornerstone-park-for-bark-in-the-park-photos/attachment/tom-layton-walks-with-his-dogs-c-c-left-and-elroy-during-the-city-of-hendersons-13th-annual-bark-in-the-park-featuring-pet-adoptions-and-demonstration-events-with-dogs-at/
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/henderson/bark-in-the-park-goes-to-the-dogs-in-henderson-1614600/
https://www.reviewjournal.com/life/roving-rovers-bark-in-the-park-attracts-dogs-humans-in-henderson/
https://www.reviewjournal.com/life/hundreds-of-dogs-invade-hendersons-cornerstone-park-for-bark-in-the-park-photos/attachment/maverick-cools-off-during-the-city-of-hendersons-13th-annual-bark-in-the-park-featuring-pet-adoptions-and-demonstration-events-with-dogs-at-cornerstone-park-at-1600-wigwam-p/
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/henderson/hendersons-bark-in-the-park-is-saturday-at-cornerstone-park-1971193/

Previously

Henderson’s Bark in the Park 2022
Henderson’s Bark in the Park 2021
Henderson’s Bark in the Park 2020
Henderson’s Bark in the Park (2019)
Henderson’s Bark in the Park 2018
Henderson’s Bark in the Park 2017

Planeta

Henderson, Nevada
Henderson Parks
Dog Park

