One of the key stops in Planeta’s DIY Water Tour is Henderson’s Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 East Galleria Drive (at Moser Drive). Free access. Visitors need to sign in.
New in 2023 is a Monarch Butterfly Garden with milkweed plants. Mark your calendar. The park hosts a seed swap Saturday, January 28, 9am-11am.
Located within the city’s Water Reclamation Facility and sitting on approximately 140 acres, the preserve was originally part of the Henderson sewage treatment system. Thanks to the use of reclaimed water, there’s no stink now!
Free access and parking. Guided tours available. Winter hours: 7am-2pm; Summer hours: 6am-noon. Closed: January 1, July 4, Thanksgiving, December 24 – 25
Driving? Go East on Galeria and turn just before the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control.
Background
cityofhenderson.com: On May 20, 1998, the City of Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve was officially dedicated and became “A Place to Call Home” for more than 270 species of birds – and thousands of bird lovers.
It is home to thousands of migratory waterfowl as well as numerous resident desert birds. There are nine ponds available for birding, surrounded by both paved and soft surfaces. The paved path is approximately 3/4 of a mile long and is accessible by wheelchair. The soft surfaces are mostly level and allow for easy walking. When you visit, expect to do a lot of walking and allow yourself adequate time to visit the area. We also recommend that you wear appropriate clothing and comfortable, sturdy shoes. Bring water, a hat, and wear sunscreen. Binoculars are available for loan.
