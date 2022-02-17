Cornerstone Park (Henderson, Nevada)

Photo: Ron Mader, October 2021 (some rights reserved)
Among our favorite city parks: Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway (in between Arroyo Grande and Stephanie), in Henderson, Nevada. The park was a former quarry. Today that land has been converted into Railroad Lake and and ample green spaces, trails, and grass fields.
March 5 Bark in the Park
The park opened October 6, 2012.
Funded with a $16.4 million grant from the federal Bureau of Land Management
Cornerstone Park Phase II Master Plan
Birds: American avocets, great egret, black-necked stilt, long-billed curlew, ring-billed gull.
Resident species — pied-billed grebe, double-crested cormorant, Canada geese, snow geese, mallard, American coot, great blue heron, green heron, killdeer, Anna’s humming bird, Costa’s hummingbird, black phoebe, Say’s phoebe, cliff swallow, yellow-headed blackbird, and great-tailed grackle.
Bark in the Park
The parks hosts the annual Bark in the Park celebration the first or second Saturday in March.
