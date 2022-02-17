Cornerstone Park (Henderson, Nevada)

Photo: Ron Mader, October 2021 (some rights reserved)

Among our favorite city parks: Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway (in between Arroyo Grande and Stephanie), in Henderson, Nevada. The park was a former quarry. Today that land has been converted into Railroad Lake and and ample green spaces, trails, and grass fields.

Upcoming Events

March 5 Bark in the Park

The park opened October 6, 2012.

Funded with a $16.4 million grant from the federal Bureau of Land Management

Come take a walk in the park with Mayor @debra_march tomorrow morning at 9! She’s eager to meet you! pic.twitter.com/q3cJXafNQC — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) October 22, 2019

Birds: American avocets, great egret, black-necked stilt, long-billed curlew, ring-billed gull.

Resident species — pied-billed grebe, double-crested cormorant, Canada geese, snow geese, mallard, American coot, great blue heron, green heron, killdeer, Anna’s humming bird, Costa’s hummingbird, black phoebe, Say’s phoebe, cliff swallow, yellow-headed blackbird, and great-tailed grackle.

Bark in the Park

The parks hosts the annual Bark in the Park celebration the first or second Saturday in March.

2021

Looking to change up your workout routine? Check out Henderson's newest and most unique outdoor fitness court at Cornerstone Park on today's Mondays with the Mayor! This new fitness addition is in partnership with the @NatFitCampaign and is available for anyone to use. 💪 pic.twitter.com/uqmPDNzKSy — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) September 13, 2021

2018

