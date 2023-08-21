Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

USA

Henderson Horizon Crest

ByRon Mader

Aug 19, 2023
Photo: Ron Mader, Horizon (Some rights reserved)

Henderson, Nevada – One of our fave city parks, Henderson’s Horizon Crest, 675 Annet Street, boasts basketball court, large grass field, three dog parks (!), and great views of the Las Vegas skyline – see if you can spot the most striking buildings on the strip and downtown.

Why it’s a fave: Industrial water equipment has been recycled/upcycled/art-cycled into the design of the park. Educational signage explains water use. On our wish list – a factory tour of sorts of the adjoining water retention facility. Horizon Crest is featured in our Vegas Water Tour.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/aX8H4ZKycZJshXEH9

Key Links
cityofhenderson.com

Questions // Preguntas

  • How can park users make helpful requests and suggestions?
  • How is the signage be updated?
  • Is there a way to arrange a guided tour of the adjoining water retention facility?

Elsewhere on the Web
Flickr album
Yelp review

Planeta

Henderson, Nevada
Henderson Parks
Las Vegas DIY Water Tour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Nature Parks USA

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

Aug 21, 2023 Ron Mader
Nature

Monsoon

Aug 21, 2023 Guest Contributor
USA Water

Hoover Dam

Aug 20, 2023 Ron Mader
Americas Countries

Guatemala

Aug 20, 2023 Guest Contributor