Henderson Horizon Crest

Photo: Ron Mader, Horizon (Some rights reserved)
Henderson, Nevada – One of our fave city parks, Henderson’s Horizon Crest, 675 Annet Street, boasts basketball court, large grass field, three dog parks (!), and great views of the Las Vegas skyline – see if you can spot the most striking buildings on the strip and downtown.
Why it’s a fave: Industrial water equipment has been recycled/upcycled/art-cycled into the design of the park. Educational signage explains water use. On our wish list – a factory tour of sorts of the adjoining water retention facility. Horizon Crest is featured in our Vegas Water Tour.
Questions // Preguntas
- How can park users make helpful requests and suggestions?
- How is the signage be updated?
- Is there a way to arrange a guided tour of the adjoining water retention facility?
