Photo: Ron Mader, Cow (Some rights reserved)

Henderson, Nevada – Some of our fave community spaces / third places are the Henderson Library system – hendersonlibraries.com. Each has its own special attributes: Paseo Verde (702) 492-7252, Gibson (702) 565-8402, Green Valley (702) 207-4260, and Heritage Park (702) 207-4258.

Libraries are more than books and this system offers community meeting spaces, genealogical research, computer classes, reading clubs, and more.

As of June 2021 Friends of the Library volunteers have returned and the bookstore is back at Paseo Verde Library.

Twitter Profile: “Helping you imagine possibilities, discover opportunities, and connect with your community. Serving Henderson, NV since 1944.”

Key Links

hendersonlibraries.com

Curbside Pickup

Make a request

News

Facebook

@hendersonlibs

Friends of Henderson Libraries

hdplfriends.org

Book Sales

Facebook

Embedded Tweets

Hooray, the #bookstore is back at the #PaseoVerdeLibrary! Our #FriendsoftheLibrary volunteers have returned and quickly started working on getting books processed and ready to sell. More coming soon!#hendersonlibraries #usedbooksale pic.twitter.com/EbwPJNtf4m — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) June 23, 2021

Have you downloaded the #hendersonlibraries app yet? It's an easy way to check your account, search for and place items on hold, renew titles, and discover great new items in our collection! Available for both iOS and Android devices. pic.twitter.com/cVKeexQx0T — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) January 7, 2019

FYI

The Gibson library was named after former state assemblyman and senator, James I. Gibson (father of current County Commissioner Jim Gibson).

Planeta.com