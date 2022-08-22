Henderson Libraries

Photo: Ron Mader, Cow (Some rights reserved)
Henderson, Nevada – Some of our fave community spaces / third places are the Henderson Library system – hendersonlibraries.com. Each has its own special attributes: Paseo Verde (702) 492-7252, Gibson (702) 565-8402, Green Valley (702) 207-4260, and Heritage Park (702) 207-4258.
Libraries are more than books and this system offers community meeting spaces, genealogical research, computer classes, reading clubs, and more.
As of June 2021 Friends of the Library volunteers have returned and the bookstore is back at Paseo Verde Library.
Twitter Profile: “Helping you imagine possibilities, discover opportunities, and connect with your community. Serving Henderson, NV since 1944.”
The Gibson library was named after former state assemblyman and senator, James I. Gibson (father of current County Commissioner Jim Gibson).
