home Local, USA Henderson Libraries

Henderson Libraries

By Ron Mader   Posted in Local USA
Posted on
Photo: Help Desk

Henderson, Nevada – Some of our fave community spaces / third places are the Henderson Library system – hendersonlibraries.com. Each has its own special attributes: Paseo Verde (702) 492-7252, Gibson (702) 565-8402, Green Valley (702) 207-4260, and Heritage Park (702) 207-4258.

Libraries are more than books and this system offers community meeting spaces, genealogical research, computer classes, reading clubs, and more.

As of June 2021 Friends of the Library volunteers have returned and the bookstore is back at Paseo Verde Library.

Key Links
hendersonlibraries.com
Curbside Pickup
Make a request
News
Facebook
@hendersonlibs

Friends of Henderson Libraries
hdplfriends.org
Book Sales
Facebook

Embedded Tweets

FYI
The Gibson library was named after former state assemblyman and senator, James I. Gibson (father of current County Commissioner Jim Gibson).

Planeta.com

Henderson, Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada
Library
Books
Libraries on the Social Web
Free Social Web Workshops in Henderson (2018)
Henderson Libraries Anniversary
Henderson Libraries 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.