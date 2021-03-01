Henderson Links

Logo

The Nevada Traveler: Henderson’s industrial roots

Henderson Executive Airport

The public is welcome to attend an online meeting Wednesday, December 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Henderson Executive Airport Master Plan. Participants will learn about the Master Plan and Airport Layout Plan and share feedback.

https://www.hndmasterplan.com

https://www.hndmasterplan.com/public-participation

You're invited! The public is welcome to attend an online meeting Wednesday, December 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Henderson Executive Airport Master Plan. Participants will learn about the Master Plan and Airport Layout Plan and share feedback. pic.twitter.com/g317KJWGsO — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) December 7, 2020

District 22

Air Quality

Government

Current Meetings

City Council, Redevelopment Agency, and Planning Commission Schedule

march on

Henderson Happenings

Councilwards (PDF)

Henderson City Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of the month beginning at 6pm.

Henderson Councilwoman Declares Coronavirus ‘Mission Accomplished,’ Urges Economic Reopening

Everything you need to know about a new pro hockey franchise in Henderson – Las Vegas Sun

Henderson to consider embracing developers’ worst nightmare – Nevada Current

Henderson to bring mini ‘parklets’ to Water Street in summer

Henderson, Cox Communications team up for downtown tech initiative

https://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2019/sep/12/henderson-a-guide-to-nevadas-fastest-growing-city

https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/henderson/hendersons-historic-water-street-receives-new-life-1839347/amp/

@sabrina_schnur

Henderson may pay for half of new Golden Knights practice arena

henderson-city-council-oks-30-5m-grant-for-union-pacific-railroad-trail-project

railway-track-build-new-depot-run-trains-henderson

festival-dances-distinct-hawaiian-beat-photos

every-city-has-story-tell-and-henderson-s-no-different

nevada-s-oldest-operating-casino-railroad-pass-celebrating-85th-birthday

water-street-even-more-fun-is-flowing-here – @EICasino

seldom-heard-dissenting-word-henderson-s-city-council

henderson-looks-2015-parks-health-transportation-projects

henderson-has-its-own-booze-district

henderson-finishes-mountain-lake-terrazza-parks

http://ronmader.wordpress.com/2014/04/13/stroll-n-roll

henderson-get-valley-s-first-diverging-diamond-interchange – @RJroadwarrior

henderson-s-new-parks-push-puts-pressure-maintenance-costs

https://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2013/may/16/60-things-know-about-henderson

@cityofhenderson

@HendersonLive

@Visit_Henderson

@LasVegasLocally

@HSKnights

@HCC_Nevada

@aildave

@Henderson_Hub

@WaterStDistrict

@gvrcasino

@hendersonlibs

@HendSportandRec

@getoutdoorsnv

Silverton Casino

http://silvertoncasino.com

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Silverton+Casino/@36.0413018,-115.1854935,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m24!1m16!4m15!1m6!1m2!1s0x80c8d1ed6036db37:0xba9e19e543d8275c!2s1986+Songbird+Ct,+Henderson,+NV+89012,+USA!2m2!1d-115.0719825!2d36.0131751!1m6!1m2!1s0x80c8cf4bb3ceb2b3:0x347220bd0edbed09!2sSilverton+Casino,+3333+Blue+Diamond+Rd,+Las+Vegas,+NV+89139!2m2!1d-115.1833102!2d36.0412975!3e0!3m6!1s0x80c8cf4bb3ceb2b3:0x347220bd0edbed09!8m2!3d36.0412975!4d-115.1833102!9m1!1b1

Plant Nurseries

http://www.starnursery.com

Hours of operation: Mon-Sat: 7am-5pm; Sun: 8am-4pm

Water Street Faves

Downtown Henderson has a number of visitable establishments, including Chef Flemming’s Bake Shop, Lovelady Taproom, Juan’s Flaming Fajitas, and Hardway 8. Keep an eye on the corner of Water and Atlantic where the Henderson Convention Center stands (and will soon be refashioned as an ice rink for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hawaii

Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club is a private, charitable non-profit organization whose primary objective is to practice and perpetuate the traditions, beliefs, language and the arts of the indigenous people of Hawaii. Chartered by the Association of the Hawaiian Civic Clubs in the State of Nevada in 1989.

facebook.com/lasvegashcc.org

@LasVegasHCC

Also see: princekuhiofestival.org

https://www.facebook.com/princekuhiofestival

@princekuhiofest

City Press Releases

Henderson_Awarded_Grant – @cityofhenderson

Henderson Press

City of Henderson

https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofHendersonLibraries

River Mountains Loop Trail

Project GREEN: Friends of Pittman Wash

https://www.facebook.com/HendersonNevadaSocialLIVENetwork

Henderson-Bird-Viewing-Preserve

Henderson

The District

Bakeries

GermanBakeryLV

Chef-Flemmings-Bake-Shop

hendersonanimalshelternv

cityofhenderson

Fiesta

https://fiestahenderson.sclv.com

Shopping

Galeria at Sunset

https://www.galleriaatsunset.com

https://www.galleriaatsunset.com/sales

https://twitter.com/GalleriaSunset

https://twitter.com/GoRetailGroup

http://www.goretailgroup.com/

Museums

Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Admission: $1-$2. Information: 702-455-7955

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily (except Christmas and New Year’s Day)

M Resort

https://www.playnevada.com/3745/william-hill-cg-technology-m-resort

Dogs

dogsuppliesvegas.com

spencerspringsanimalhospital.com

Beer, Wine and Mezcal

Total Wine, 501 N. Stephanie Street

http://www.totalwine.com/eng/storeLocator/redirect.cfm?sectionID=b2c/storeLocator/storeDetails.cfm&storeid=1&locationId=17797

Bikes

Bike Henderson

The City of Henderson is gearing up to be Southern Nevada’s first Bicycle Friendly Community. Organized by the League of American Cyclists, the Bicycle Friendly Community program is designed to improve bicycling opportunities within our nation’s communities.

jtsbicycle.com

http://www.visithenderson.com/bike-henderson/maps-trails



Popular Bike Trails

River Mountains Trail Loop Map

Amargosa Trail Map

Pittman Wash Trail Map

History

https://cityofhenderson.com/redevelopment/henderson-historic-walking-tour

Henderson Historical Society

The Henderson Historical Society (HHS) is a gathering of like-minded individuals who share a deep respect for the city’s history and are actively engaged in protecting the stories, photos, and folklore from Henderson’s past. A virtual, online association, the HHS provides a place for supporters to explore the character, charm, and events that built this great city.

hendersonhistoricalsociety.org

Facebook

Basic Magnesium / Basic Management

http://brcrestorationproject.com/index.php/bmi-story.html

https://emeraldislandcasino.com/2013/12/basic-magnesium-inc-the-birth-of-henderson-nevada



Basic Magnesium closed after WWII. Its property and employee town near Las Vegas to be auctioned as military surplus. Nevada Governor Vail Pittman signed AB162 on Mar 27, 1947 allowing the Colorado River Commission to purchase the site, now Henderson, NV. https://t.co/XEpsWJAgIn pic.twitter.com/BTSz62gMLG — HISTORY:nevada (@HistoryNevada) March 28, 2020

Elsewhere on the Web

Sun City MacDonald Ranch – Sundial

Full moon almanac

Active Henderson

Embedded Tweets

2016 Hoolaulea – September 10-11, 2016

Fun, Food, Games, and Music from the Islands.

Complimentary Admission pic.twitter.com/dofMYFhkOq — LasVegasHCC (@LasVegasHCC) August 15, 2016

Tourism Portal: Destination Henderson

http://visithenderson.com – @Visit_Henderson

https://www.facebook.com/destinationhenderson

http://www.visithenderson.com/press-releases

http://visithenderson.com/static/emag/destination_planning_guide/pubData/source/15-253392_DPG_update_2015_e-mag.pdf

https://www.ktnv.com/news/henderson-launching-new-tourism-campaign-updates-logo

Spotlight on Golden Retrieve Rescue of Southern Nevada, an organization which provides a rescue program for abandoned, mistreated, or unwanted golden retrievers.

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenRetrieverRescueSouthernNevada

Golf

golfwildhorse.com

@CCWildhorse

https://www.facebook.com/WildhorseGC

Legacy Golf Club

lawsuit-aims-to-prevent-new-development-at-legacy-golf-club

https://www.facebook.com/cityofhenderson/posts/10155594402164116:0

St Rose Parkway

https://www.ktnv.com/news/construction-is-booming-along-st-rose-parkway-in-henderson

Quick Pickk

No weeds, no mess, no problem. Let us know if we can help scape your yard. ‭(702) 292-8563‬ Matt

Quickpickk.com

https://www.yelp.com/biz/quick-pickk-las-vegas

https://www.facebook.com/quickpickk

Green Valley Ranch

https://greenvalleyranch.org

https://greenvalleyranch.org/calendar/fall-garage-sale

Buzzword Bingo

Basic Magnesium – Clark County – Green Valley – Green Valley Ranch – Henderson – Nevada – Raiders – Titanium – Water Street

Wikipedia

Henderson

Charles Henderson (Nevada_politician)

PEPCON disaster

Planeta.com