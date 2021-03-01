Henderson Links

Logo
Links related to Henderson, Nevada presented in somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
The Nevada Traveler: Henderson’s industrial roots
Henderson Executive Airport
The public is welcome to attend an online meeting Wednesday, December 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Henderson Executive Airport Master Plan. Participants will learn about the Master Plan and Airport Layout Plan and share feedback.
https://www.hndmasterplan.com
https://www.hndmasterplan.com/public-participation
District 22
ballotpedia.org
Air Quality
airnow.gov
Government
cityofhenderson.com
Current Meetings
City Council, Redevelopment Agency, and Planning Commission Schedule
march on
Henderson Happenings
http://hendersonlive.com
Facebook
Instagram
Councilwards (PDF)
Henderson City Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of the month beginning at 6pm.
Older Headlines
Henderson Councilwoman Declares Coronavirus ‘Mission Accomplished,’ Urges Economic Reopening
Everything you need to know about a new pro hockey franchise in Henderson – Las Vegas Sun
Henderson to consider embracing developers’ worst nightmare – Nevada Current
Henderson to bring mini ‘parklets’ to Water Street in summer
Henderson, Cox Communications team up for downtown tech initiative
https://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2019/sep/12/henderson-a-guide-to-nevadas-fastest-growing-city
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/henderson/hendersons-historic-water-street-receives-new-life-1839347/amp/
@sabrina_schnur
Henderson may pay for half of new Golden Knights practice arena
henderson-city-council-oks-30-5m-grant-for-union-pacific-railroad-trail-project
railway-track-build-new-depot-run-trains-henderson
festival-dances-distinct-hawaiian-beat-photos
every-city-has-story-tell-and-henderson-s-no-different
nevada-s-oldest-operating-casino-railroad-pass-celebrating-85th-birthday
water-street-even-more-fun-is-flowing-here – @EICasino
seldom-heard-dissenting-word-henderson-s-city-council
henderson-looks-2015-parks-health-transportation-projects
henderson-has-its-own-booze-district
henderson-finishes-mountain-lake-terrazza-parks
http://ronmader.wordpress.com/2014/04/13/stroll-n-roll
henderson-get-valley-s-first-diverging-diamond-interchange – @RJroadwarrior
henderson-s-new-parks-push-puts-pressure-maintenance-costs
https://lasvegasweekly.com/news/2013/may/16/60-things-know-about-henderson
@cityofhenderson
@HendersonLive
@Visit_Henderson
@LasVegasLocally
@HSKnights
@HCC_Nevada
@aildave
@Henderson_Hub
@WaterStDistrict
@gvrcasino
@hendersonlibs
@HendSportandRec
@getoutdoorsnv
Silverton Casino
http://silvertoncasino.com
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Silverton+Casino/@36.0413018,-115.1854935,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m24!1m16!4m15!1m6!1m2!1s0x80c8d1ed6036db37:0xba9e19e543d8275c!2s1986+Songbird+Ct,+Henderson,+NV+89012,+USA!2m2!1d-115.0719825!2d36.0131751!1m6!1m2!1s0x80c8cf4bb3ceb2b3:0x347220bd0edbed09!2sSilverton+Casino,+3333+Blue+Diamond+Rd,+Las+Vegas,+NV+89139!2m2!1d-115.1833102!2d36.0412975!3e0!3m6!1s0x80c8cf4bb3ceb2b3:0x347220bd0edbed09!8m2!3d36.0412975!4d-115.1833102!9m1!1b1
Plant Nurseries
http://www.starnursery.com
Hours of operation: Mon-Sat: 7am-5pm; Sun: 8am-4pm
Water Street Faves
Downtown Henderson has a number of visitable establishments, including Chef Flemming’s Bake Shop, Lovelady Taproom, Juan’s Flaming Fajitas, and Hardway 8. Keep an eye on the corner of Water and Atlantic where the Henderson Convention Center stands (and will soon be refashioned as an ice rink for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Hawaii
Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club is a private, charitable non-profit organization whose primary objective is to practice and perpetuate the traditions, beliefs, language and the arts of the indigenous people of Hawaii. Chartered by the Association of the Hawaiian Civic Clubs in the State of Nevada in 1989.
facebook.com/lasvegashcc.org
@LasVegasHCC
Also see: princekuhiofestival.org
https://www.facebook.com/princekuhiofestival
@princekuhiofest
City Press Releases
Henderson_Awarded_Grant – @cityofhenderson
News
Henderson Press
City of Henderson
https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofHendersonLibraries
River Mountains Loop Trail
Project GREEN: Friends of Pittman Wash
https://www.facebook.com/HendersonNevadaSocialLIVENetwork
Henderson-Bird-Viewing-Preserve
Flickr
Henderson
The District
Bakeries
GermanBakeryLV
Chef-Flemmings-Bake-Shop
hendersonanimalshelternv
YouTube
cityofhenderson
Fiesta
https://fiestahenderson.sclv.com
Shopping
Galeria at Sunset
https://www.galleriaatsunset.com
https://www.galleriaatsunset.com/sales
https://twitter.com/GalleriaSunset
https://twitter.com/GoRetailGroup
http://www.goretailgroup.com/
Museums
Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Admission: $1-$2. Information: 702-455-7955
9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily (except Christmas and New Year’s Day)
Facebook
M Resort
https://www.playnevada.com/3745/william-hill-cg-technology-m-resort
Dogs
dogsuppliesvegas.com
spencerspringsanimalhospital.com
Beer, Wine and Mezcal
Total Wine, 501 N. Stephanie Street
http://www.totalwine.com/eng/storeLocator/redirect.cfm?sectionID=b2c/storeLocator/storeDetails.cfm&storeid=1&locationId=17797
Bikes
Bike Henderson
The City of Henderson is gearing up to be Southern Nevada’s first Bicycle Friendly Community. Organized by the League of American Cyclists, the Bicycle Friendly Community program is designed to improve bicycling opportunities within our nation’s communities.
jtsbicycle.com
http://www.visithenderson.com/bike-henderson/maps-trails
Popular Bike Trails
River Mountains Trail Loop Map
Amargosa Trail Map
Pittman Wash Trail Map
History
https://cityofhenderson.com/redevelopment/henderson-historic-walking-tour
Henderson Historical Society
The Henderson Historical Society (HHS) is a gathering of like-minded individuals who share a deep respect for the city’s history and are actively engaged in protecting the stories, photos, and folklore from Henderson’s past. A virtual, online association, the HHS provides a place for supporters to explore the character, charm, and events that built this great city.
hendersonhistoricalsociety.org
Facebook
Basic Magnesium / Basic Management
http://brcrestorationproject.com/index.php/bmi-story.html
https://emeraldislandcasino.com/2013/12/basic-magnesium-inc-the-birth-of-henderson-nevada
Elsewhere on the Web
Sun City MacDonald Ranch – Sundial
Full moon almanac
Active Henderson
Embedded Tweets
Tourism Portal: Destination Henderson
http://visithenderson.com – @Visit_Henderson
https://www.facebook.com/destinationhenderson
http://www.visithenderson.com/press-releases
http://visithenderson.com/static/emag/destination_planning_guide/pubData/source/15-253392_DPG_update_2015_e-mag.pdf
https://www.ktnv.com/news/henderson-launching-new-tourism-campaign-updates-logo
Spotlight on Golden Retrieve Rescue of Southern Nevada, an organization which provides a rescue program for abandoned, mistreated, or unwanted golden retrievers.
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenRetrieverRescueSouthernNevada
Golf
golfwildhorse.com
@CCWildhorse
https://www.facebook.com/WildhorseGC
Legacy Golf Club
lawsuit-aims-to-prevent-new-development-at-legacy-golf-club
https://www.facebook.com/cityofhenderson/posts/10155594402164116:0
St Rose Parkway
https://www.ktnv.com/news/construction-is-booming-along-st-rose-parkway-in-henderson
Quick Pickk
No weeds, no mess, no problem. Let us know if we can help scape your yard. (702) 292-8563 Matt
Quickpickk.com
https://www.yelp.com/biz/quick-pickk-las-vegas
https://www.facebook.com/quickpickk
Green Valley Ranch
https://greenvalleyranch.org
https://greenvalleyranch.org/calendar/fall-garage-sale
Buzzword Bingo
Basic Magnesium – Clark County – Green Valley – Green Valley Ranch – Henderson – Nevada – Raiders – Titanium – Water Street
Wikipedia
Henderson
Charles Henderson (Nevada_politician)
PEPCON disaster
Planeta.com