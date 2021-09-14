Henderson Parks

Photo: Discovery Park
Parks and recreation in Henderson, Nevada
Park reservations (Ramadas para rentar) 702-267-5707
Bird Viewing Preserve
City of Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, located at 2400 Moser Drive. Open daily from 6am-3pm with classes and walking tours available. Telephone (702) 267-4180.
Arroyo Grande
298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.(with entrances at American Pacific Drive and Santiago Drive)
Project GREEN (Green Valley Ecology, Environment and Nature): Friends of Pittman Wash
Project GREEN (Green Valley Ecology, Environment, and Nature): Friends of Pittman Wash is a 2.5 mile habitat restoration program located between Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Pecos Road along the Pittman Wash, with an entrance directly behind the Silver Springs Recreation Center. The project area is a natural area that carries floodwater from the mountains south of Henderson, to the Las Vegas Wash, and ultimately into Lake Mead.
July 23, 7pm: Interpretive Walk
October 17 Make a Difference Day
Acacia Demonstration Gardens
Acacia Demonstration Gardens is a collaborative effort among the City of Henderson, Conservation District of Southern Nevada and several other local organizations. The gardens provide a wealth of landscaping examples that are water efficient for our dry desert climate.
Morrell Park
Bark Park at Heritage Park
Discovery Park
Mountain Lake Park and Terrazza Park
Mountain Lake, 1020 Golda Way off East Lake Mead Parkway west of Lake Las Vegas. Terrazza is at Galleria Drive at Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Both parks are five acres.
Black Mountain Recreation Center
Amargosa Trail
Pabco Trail
Henderson opens newly renovated city park
