Henderson Parks

Photo: Discovery Park

Parks and recreation in Henderson, Nevada

Park reservations (Ramadas para rentar) 702-267-5707

Bird Viewing Preserve
City of Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, located at 2400 Moser Drive. Open daily from 6am-3pm with classes and walking tours available. Telephone (702) 267-4180.
Arroyo Grande
298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.(with entrances at American Pacific Drive and Santiago Drive)
http://cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/arroyo-grande-sports-complex-and-pittman-wash-trail

Project GREEN (Green Valley Ecology, Environment and Nature): Friends of Pittman Wash
Project GREEN (Green Valley Ecology, Environment, and Nature): Friends of Pittman Wash is a 2.5 mile habitat restoration program located between Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Pecos Road along the Pittman Wash, with an entrance directly behind the Silver Springs Recreation Center. The project area is a natural area that carries floodwater from the mountains south of Henderson, to the Las Vegas Wash, and ultimately into Lake Mead.
cityofhenderson.com/parks-and-recreation/project-green
sites.google.com/site/projectgreenhendersonnv.
July 23, 7pm: Interpretive Walk
Videos: Bats https://www.periscope.tv/ronmader/1BdxYVkOOkyKX and Invasive Species https://www.periscope.tv/ronmader/1OdJrbmRmOpJX

October 17 Make a Difference Day
http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-approves-concrete-channeling-part-pittman-wash
http://neighborwoodsmonth.org/event/make-a-difference-day-2/2016-10-17

Acacia Demonstration Gardens
Acacia Demonstration Gardens is a collaborative effort among the City of Henderson, Conservation District of Southern Nevada and several other local organizations. The gardens provide a wealth of landscaping examples that are water efficient for our dry desert climate.
https://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/acacia-demonstration-gardens

Morrell Park
http://cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/morrell-park

Bark Park at Heritage Park
http://www.designworkshop.com/press/2011/bark-park-awards.html
https://goo.gl/maps/nMgnMY6RbQv

Discovery Park
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/discovery-park
http://www.yelp.com/biz/discovery-park-henderson
Mountain Lake Park and Terrazza Park
Mountain Lake, 1020 Golda Way off East Lake Mead Parkway west of Lake Las Vegas. Terrazza is at Galleria Drive at Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Both parks are five acres.
http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-open-two-new-parks-saturday

Black Mountain Recreation Center
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/recreation_centers/black_mountain_recreation_center_aquatic_complex.php

Amargosa Trail
http://cityofhenderson.com/parks/upcoming_projects/amargosa_trail.php
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/pdf/trail_maps/amargosa_trail.pdf
http://www.yelp.com/biz/amargosa-trail-henderson

Pabco Trail
http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/depts/parks/Pages/cc-wetlands-park-trailsmaps.aspx#pabcotrail
http://www.yelp.com/biz/wetlands-park-las-vegas
http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks/PublishingImages/Pages/cc-wetlands-park-trailsmaps/printable-wetlands-map.pdf
http://www.lvwash.org/html/what_visit_trails.html

http://www.lasvegassun.com/news/2014/aug/12/top-six-parks-kids-hender/
Henderson opens newly renovated city park
http://cityofhenderson.comhttp://cityofhenderson.com/parks
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/pdf/trail_maps/henderson_trails_map.pdf (PDF)
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/pdf/trail_maps/anthem_east_trail.pdf (PDF)
http://www.meetup.com/VegasHikers/events/10036344
http://www.blm.gov/nv/st/en/fo/lvfo/blm_programs/blm_special_areas/sloan_canyon_nca.html

Signs at Sunset Park 08.2013

Henderson, Nevada
Henderson Links
Wild Nevada
Parks
Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act

