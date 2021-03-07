Henderson Parks

Parks and recreation in Henderson, Nevada

Park reservations (Ramadas para rentar) 702-267-5707

Bird Viewing Preserve

City of Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, located at 2400 Moser Drive. Open daily from 6am-3pm with classes and walking tours available. Telephone (702) 267-4180.

We're open! We are pleased to announce the Bird Viewing Preserve is back open for your enjoyment. We ask that you continue to practice social distancing while on the trails. pic.twitter.com/GK6ycE9pPx — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) May 13, 2020

At the Henderson Bird Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/CH3aAKyfge — David Tanenhaus (@david_tanenhaus) April 14, 2019

Arroyo Grande

298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.(with entrances at American Pacific Drive and Santiago Drive)

http://cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/arroyo-grande-sports-complex-and-pittman-wash-trail



Project GREEN (Green Valley Ecology, Environment and Nature): Friends of Pittman Wash

Project GREEN (Green Valley Ecology, Environment, and Nature): Friends of Pittman Wash is a 2.5 mile habitat restoration program located between Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Pecos Road along the Pittman Wash, with an entrance directly behind the Silver Springs Recreation Center. The project area is a natural area that carries floodwater from the mountains south of Henderson, to the Las Vegas Wash, and ultimately into Lake Mead.

cityofhenderson.com/parks-and-recreation/project-green

sites.google.com/site/projectgreenhendersonnv.

reviewjournal.com

July 23, 7pm: Interpretive Walk

Videos: Bats https://www.periscope.tv/ronmader/1BdxYVkOOkyKX and Invasive Species https://www.periscope.tv/ronmader/1OdJrbmRmOpJX

October 17 Make a Difference Day

http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-approves-concrete-channeling-part-pittman-wash

http://neighborwoodsmonth.org/event/make-a-difference-day-2/2016-10-17

Acacia Demonstration Gardens

Acacia Demonstration Gardens is a collaborative effort among the City of Henderson, Conservation District of Southern Nevada and several other local organizations. The gardens provide a wealth of landscaping examples that are water efficient for our dry desert climate.

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/acacia-demonstration-gardens

Morrell Park

http://cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/morrell-park

Bark Park at Heritage Park

cityofhenderson.com

http://www.designworkshop.com/press/2011/bark-park-awards.html

https://goo.gl/maps/nMgnMY6RbQv

Discovery Park

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features/discovery-park

http://www.yelp.com/biz/discovery-park-henderson

Google Map

Mountain Lake Park and Terrazza Park

Mountain Lake, 1020 Golda Way off East Lake Mead Parkway west of Lake Las Vegas. Terrazza is at Galleria Drive at Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Both parks are five acres.

http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/las-vegas/henderson-open-two-new-parks-saturday

Black Mountain Recreation Center

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/recreation_centers/black_mountain_recreation_center_aquatic_complex.php

Multigenerational Center

Amargosa Trail

http://cityofhenderson.com/parks/upcoming_projects/amargosa_trail.php

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/pdf/trail_maps/amargosa_trail.pdf

http://www.yelp.com/biz/amargosa-trail-henderson

Pabco Trail

http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/depts/parks/Pages/cc-wetlands-park-trailsmaps.aspx#pabcotrail

http://www.yelp.com/biz/wetlands-park-las-vegas

http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks/PublishingImages/Pages/cc-wetlands-park-trailsmaps/printable-wetlands-map.pdf

http://www.lvwash.org/html/what_visit_trails.html

more

http://www.lasvegassun.com/news/2014/aug/12/top-six-parks-kids-hender/

Henderson opens newly renovated city park

http://cityofhenderson.com – http://cityofhenderson.com/parks

Details

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/pdf/trail_maps/henderson_trails_map.pdf (PDF)

http://www.cityofhenderson.com/parks/pdf/trail_maps/anthem_east_trail.pdf (PDF)

http://www.meetup.com/VegasHikers/events/10036344

http://www.blm.gov/nv/st/en/fo/lvfo/blm_programs/blm_special_areas/sloan_canyon_nca.html

