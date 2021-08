Opened first as The Wheel in 1961 on Water Street in downtown Henderson, NV, it was rebranded and reopened by Paul Perry, Sam Boyd, and partners on Jul 1, 1962 as the Eldorado Club. https://t.co/7WOArvZlqU

Acquired by DeSimone Gaming it reopened as The Pass Casino on Apr 1, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gT8BLFxVna