Heritage Week in Ireland

Get into it. You’ll get a lot out of it. Ireland hosts the annual National Heritage Week in late August. 2022 dates: August 13-21. Hashtag: #HeritageWeek

About the event

National and local community organizations participate by organizing events throughout the country. Many of the events that take place during the week are free highlight the abundance of great work that is carried out in all communities in Ireland to preserve and promote the natural, built, and cultural heritage.

In 2005 the Heritage Council assumed the role of coordinator of National Heritage Week from the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Local Government. Since then the week has grown into a highly successful program. For further information about the Heritage Council including initiatives, grants, history and structure, visit the Heritage Council website.

Heritage Week is also part of European Heritage Days in which more than 40 countries participate each year promoting awareness of built, natural and cultural heritage as well as sharing Europe’s common cultural heritage.

Events hosted nationwide are hugely diverse in subject and many are organized by local communities lending great authenticity and variety to the events. Examples of events (to name but a few) include medieval fairs, night-time bat walks, wildlife walks and lectures, traditional music sessions, storytelling, historical re-enactments, and local history walks and talks and maritime and coastal events. In addition many heritage sites and historic properties will offer free admission or special concessions.

