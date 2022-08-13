Heritage Week in Ireland 2022

Logo

Ireland hosts the annual National Heritage Week August 13-21, 2022. Hashtag: #HeritageWeek

.@HeritageHubIRE is thrilled that #HeritageWeek2022 is just two days away and there are over 1600 events and projects participating this year. What events are you most looking forward to this year? Share with us in the comments! pic.twitter.com/PEf651J6lD — National Heritage Week (@HeritageWeek) August 11, 2022

Join Artist Geraldine O'Reilly for an illustrated talk in Mullingar Library on Wed 17th August at 1pm. Geraldine will talk about how heritage has inspired her work – including this panel from 'sense of Place' #HeritageWeek https://t.co/b8OtQeI0mg @WestmeathLibraries pic.twitter.com/Rz1eBnlQzt — Westmeath Heritage (@Wmeathheritge) August 12, 2022

This #HeritageWeek on Friday 19th August join @KeeperNH, recently retired Keeper, National Museum of Ireland – Natural History, for a short online talk about the 'giant deer', Ireland's most famous extinct animal. Book your free online ticket herehttps://t.co/Bo47C9aljt pic.twitter.com/xMBJwllYtu — National Museum of Ireland (@NMIreland) August 9, 2022

Event for National #HeritageWeek 2022 coming up https://t.co/ZNvGBIsBdE — Ireland's National Biodiversity Conference (@BiodCon_ie) August 5, 2022

Coming up this Sunday – join us at 2pm on Tramore Prom for a guided walk of the Tramore Dunes and Back Strand with historian Paul Brent.#HeritageWeek pic.twitter.com/GOBEFKhEq8 — Waterford Libraries (@WaterfordLibs) August 12, 2022

At noon tomorrow, we'll be unveiling three panels detailing the work we've done in mapping the Abbey graveyard, and the Franciscan Friary on the site. The panels will be on display throughout #HeritageWeek at the Tourist Office, in Wolfe Tone Square, #Bantry. #BantryHistory pic.twitter.com/XhospMOERd — Bantry Historical Society (@BantryHistory) August 12, 2022

National Heritage Week runs from 13th – 21st of Aug, and is all about engaging with heritage to create a more resilient world, enhancing sustainability and biodiversity.



We're delighted to announce the #HeritageWeek events we are collaborating in this year – here's a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8BV06BgolV — Leave No Trace Ireland (@LeaveNoTraceIrl) August 11, 2022

There will be a guided tour of the Slade Valley with local historian Mervyn Ennis for #HeritageWeek. Taking place Thursday 18th August at 6.30pm. Meet at Saggart Church, Church Road, Saggart Village. pic.twitter.com/KMHFn543PD — South Dublin County Council (@sdublincoco) August 12, 2022

Beidh neart imeachtaí ar siúl i nGaeilge le linn #SeachtainNahOidhreachta2022. Féach siar ar na ceardlanna do pháistí, na himeachtaí scéalaíochta agus go leor eile a bheidh ar siúl ar Chonair Imeachtaí na Gaeilge. https://www.heritageweek.ie/ga/nc/my-events-trail

About the event

Each year many national and hundreds of local community organisations participate by organising events throughout Ireland. Many of the events that take place during the week are free and the programme highlights the abundance of great work that is carried out in all communities in Ireland to preserve and promote our natural, built and cultural heritage.

Whether it is nature and wildlife, folklore, or built heritage, National Heritage Week catalyzes messages and events that are positive, engaging and relevant in people’s day to day lives. Any person or organisation can actively take part in the Week and organise an event which educates people and promotes an aspect of Ireland’s Heritage.

Events hosted nationwide are hugely diverse in subject and many are organised by local communities lending great authenticity and variety to the events. Examples of events (to name but a few) include medieval fairs, night-time bat walks, wildlife walks and lectures, traditional music sessions, storytelling, historical re-enactments, and local history walks and talks and maritime and coastal events. In addition many heritage sites and historic properties will offer free admission or special concessions.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, Heritage Week is part of European Heritage Days which promotes awareness of built, natural and cultural heritage as well as sharing Europe’s common cultural heritage.

