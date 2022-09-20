Photo: Neerav Bhatt, Salamanca Markets (Some rights reserved)
Hobart is the capital and most populous city of the Australian island state of Tasmania (lutruwita).
Greetings from Hobart – Earshot – Take a stroll up Elizabeth Street from the colonial era docks, past the Empire Hotel with its notorious bullet holes in the wall to beyond “the flannelette curtain”. Local artist and activist Kate Kelly is our guide to the hidden histories of Hobart and tales of the original Palawa custodians, gentrification and the art that ate Hobart.
Beaker Street Festival
A celebration of art, science, and community
Stray Observations
- Founded in 1804 as a penal colony, Hobart is Australia’s second oldest capital city after Sydney, New South Wales.
