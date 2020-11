Wikipedia: A hoodoo (also called a tent rock, fairy chimney or earth pyramid) is a tall, thin spire of rock that protrudes from the bottom of an arid drainage basin or badland.

Bryce Canyon National Park protects the largest collection of hoodoos in the world. Also found in Bisti

Enjoyed exploring the Lybrook Badlands w/ @navajotoursusa on Thurs. Rugged area, w/more vegetation & wildlife than the Bisti. Lots of impressive hoodoos in the area.



Easy to get lost. No cell phone signal. Take lots of water and a GPS…or get @KialoWinters to show you around. pic.twitter.com/qaNuhRIEyi — NewMexicoNomad (@505Nomad) August 8, 2020

