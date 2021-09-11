Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Light Traffic
The Bureau of Reclamation conducts tours through the Hoover Dam (also known as Boulder Dam to locals) and power plant since 1937. Today, nearly 1,000,000 visitors a year take the tour, even more visit the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, some 145,000 acres created as a result of the dam.
The dam is located 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas, a city which grew with this project.
Directions
Take US Highway 93 to Nevada State Route 172. The dam is on the Nevada-Arizona border.
Parking
There is a small charge for parking.
USBR Directions
Google Map
History
The key period of construction took five years, 1930-1935. The budget was nearly $50,000,000, the largest domestic appropriation in United States history up until that time. The dam was built during the heart of the Great Depression.
Purposes
Control the Colorado River and create electricity
Massive
Hoover Dam is more than 700 feet tall, 1200 feet across and more than 650 feet thick at its base.
Energy
Hoover Dam can produce over 2,000 megawatts of capacity and a yearly average generation of 4.5 billion kilowatt hours to serve the annual electrical needs of nearly 8 million people in Arizona, southern California, and southern Nevada. (Arizona Power Authority)
