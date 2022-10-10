Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Hospice = Type of care and philosophy of care that focuses on the palliation of a chronically ill and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs.

October ? World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

Las Vegas: Nathan Adelson Hospice

Nathan Adelson Hospice was founded over 35 years ago following the death of Nathan Adelson. Mr. Adelson was a beloved hospital administrator who cared deeply for his patients and employees. Following a long painful battle with stomach cancer, sadly Mr. Adelson passed away. Family and friends close to him realized the need for healthcare specific to pain management and responded to that need. In 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice became Southern Nevada’s first home care hospice. Nathan Adelson Hospice is the only non-profit hospice in Southern Nevada, and provides hospice and palliative care to more than 350 patients each day. Known as an industry leader, the organization has a reputation for providing exceptional end-of-life care. In 1983, Nathan Adelson Hospice opened the area’s first inpatient hospice and today we are nationally recognized as a model for superior hospice care. Nathan Adelson Hospice is proud to be accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations. In 1999, the organization opened a second inpatient hospice facility, and Nathan Adelson Hospice now has 38 inpatient beds. In addition to having two inpatient units and a home care program, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides care to residents of Pahrump and other outlying communities.

Mission Statement: Nathan Adelson Hospice is the hospice of choice, employer of preference, training center of excellence and the community’s trusted partner for comprehensive end-of-life care. Vision Statement: No one should end the journey of life alone, afraid, or in pain.

It’s a privilege to take care of your loved ones.

