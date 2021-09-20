home Mexico, USA Hostile Terrain 94

Hostile Terrain 94

Hostile Terrain 94 (HT94) is a participatory art project sponsored and organized by the Undocumented Migration Project (UMP), a non-profit research-art-education-media collective, directed by anthropologist Jason De León. The exhibition is composed of some 3,200 handwritten toe tags that represent migrants who have died trying to cross the Sonoran Desert of Arizona between the mid-1990s and 2019. These tags are geolocated on a wall map of the desert showing the exact locations where remains were found.

This installation will simultaneously take place at a large number of institutions, both nationally and globally in 2020.

