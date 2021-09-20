Poster

Hostile Terrain 94 (HT94) is a participatory art project sponsored and organized by the Undocumented Migration Project (UMP), a non-profit research-art-education-media collective, directed by anthropologist Jason De León. The exhibition is composed of some 3,200 handwritten toe tags that represent migrants who have died trying to cross the Sonoran Desert of Arizona between the mid-1990s and 2019. These tags are geolocated on a wall map of the desert showing the exact locations where remains were found.

This installation will simultaneously take place at a large number of institutions, both nationally and globally in 2020.

Hashtags: #hostileterrain94, #ht94

Key Links

undocumentedmigrationproject.org

Facebook

hostileterrain94

@hostileterrain

Videos

Google Maps



Embedded Tweets

Promoting @utexasHI #ht94 participatory exhibit watch social media for events and workshops pic.twitter.com/UvnEN0LZNW — Melissa Biggs (@melisu_b) September 18, 2021

Data Visualization As an Act of Witnessing | How to make the intangible tangible? Insights on the innovative Undocumented Migration Project's Hostile Terrain 94 exhibit, led by UCLA anthropologist Jason De León: https://t.co/AWz6LtpehW — American Ethnologist (@AmEthno) March 4, 2020

Hostile Terrain is now an online exhibition, with video and audio accessible from home. Learn about the Undocumented Migration Project and hear first-hand stories from migrants and smugglers in Mexico.



Find it here: https://t.co/MWziQIWUpW#ht94 pic.twitter.com/65EJcvKwlf — UCSB AD&A Museum (@ADAMuseum) March 18, 2020

So grateful to @gingercharles_ , who invited us to her Criminal Justice class to discuss #hostileterrain94 and fill out toe tags. Such great reflections on empathy as we named migrants who have died at the US / Mexico border. #ht94cabrillo #ht94 #Migration #cabrillocollege pic.twitter.com/1MeNSCDCrm — ht94cabrillocollege (@ht94cabrillo) February 14, 2020

The Launch of @HostileTerrain is happening right now in our Sisk Gallery as part of #UCCEquality week. The exhibition was launched by Prof Nuala Finnegan after a panel discussion reflecting on the role of art and on data visualisation as an act of witnessing. pic.twitter.com/WFvnINCvgC — The Glucksman (@glucksman) March 5, 2020

@HostileTerrain officially opens May 2020. Please consider giving a year end tax-deductible gift to help us bring the exhibition & storytelling workshops for free to places like Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, South Africa, Athens, & Morocco. #ht94 https://t.co/R3Fxoh84cI — Jason De León (@jason_p_deleon) November 25, 2019

Please check out and like our new Facebook page for up to date info on our various projects https://t.co/rXt8ZvchFA — Undocumented Migration Project, Inc. (UMP) (@UMP_LosAngeles) September 22, 2020

Elsewhere

undocumentedmigrationproject.org

facebook

@UMP_LosAngeles



Planeta