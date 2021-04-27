home Travel Hotels

Hotels

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Travel
Posted on
Photo: Travel Nevada, Ely’s Hotel Nevada

Hotel = an establishment providing accommodations, meals, and other services for travelers and visitors

Questions

  • Can a hotel call itself ‘sustainable‘ if it’s in middle of a desert and the rooms have plunge pools? = ¿Puede un hotel llamarse a sí mismo “sostenible” si está en medio de un desierto y las habitaciones tienen piscinas de inmersión?

Essay

Hotels can pretty much call themselves whatever buzzwords and tags they want. The challenge is finding out how visitors and locals describe it.

There have been awards and certification schemes – focus on the scheming – but the fact is locals and visitors rarely have a clear view of hospitality’s engagement with local communities. Beyond the buzzword of ‘sustainable’ we’d love to see more articulation of ‘regenerative’ practice. What are the positive attributes gained? These are the stories that need to be embedded in the marketing, sales, and takeaways in travel and tourism.

Planeta

Hotels Links
Tourism Definitions
Airbnb
Nevada Reopens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.