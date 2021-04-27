Hotel = an establishment providing accommodations, meals, and other services for travelers and visitors

Questions

Can a hotel call itself ‘sustainable‘ if it’s in middle of a desert and the rooms have plunge pools? = ¿Puede un hotel llamarse a sí mismo “sostenible” si está en medio de un desierto y las habitaciones tienen piscinas de inmersión?

Travel people. Genuine question: can a hotel call itself 'sustainable' if it's in middle of a desert and the rooms have plunge pools? — Francisca Kellett (@frankellett) April 26, 2021

Essay

Hotels can pretty much call themselves whatever buzzwords and tags they want. The challenge is finding out how visitors and locals describe it.

There have been awards and certification schemes – focus on the scheming – but the fact is locals and visitors rarely have a clear view of hospitality’s engagement with local communities. Beyond the buzzword of ‘sustainable’ we’d love to see more articulation of ‘regenerative’ practice. What are the positive attributes gained? These are the stories that need to be embedded in the marketing, sales, and takeaways in travel and tourism.

